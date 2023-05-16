There are 86 active wildfires in the forest protection area of Alberta and 24 are classified as out of control, according to the latest figures.
That has prompted an air quality advisory.
While some residents get to return home despite the smoke, others wait while thousands of Albertans are fighting to save the province from wildfires.
"The developments in Drayton Valley are certainly good news," said Colin Blair, executive director for Alberta Emergency Management Agency.
The province still faces many challenges. Alberta continues to be under a provincial state of emergency, and the provincial Emergency Coordination Centre remains at level four, the top level.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the evacuation order for the Town of Drayton Valley and parts of Brazeau County was partially lifted and staggered community re-entry can now occur safely.
As of 2 p.m., those with even house number addresses can return to the evacuated areas. At 4 p.m., those with odd house number addresses will be allowed to return to the community.
"For residents of Brazeau County, the Buck Creek fire is still impacting properties and those areas of fire activity noted in red on the map will remain under an evacuation order," the Town of Drayton Valley stated.
Before residents can come back to the community, the town advised you to please ensure you do the following as resources as supplies may be limited:
- Fill up your vehicles with fuel
- Pick up a few day's worth of groceries
"This staggered entry approach is to reduce the traffic on the highways and allow for a safe re-entry of our residents to the community," the Town of Drayton Valley stated.
"Please refer to the map for details on the remaining evacuation order area, noted in red, and road closure locations to keep the area secure. Residents whose properties are located within the revised evacuation red zone are not able to return home at this time."
The lack of rain is also affecting the fighting of wildfires, but the fight is not over.
"There are thousands of Albertans as well as first responders from across Canada and the United States, fighting wildfires, helping open reception centres and keeping people connected with friends and neighbours. Each of these actions is helping to ease some of the stress and uncertainty being faced by so many," Minister of Forestry, Parks and Tourism Todd Loewen said.
"The hot and dry weather continues in the conditions for wildfires remain extremely volatile. Our number one priority is to protect all human lives as we fight these wildfires and face the challenging weather and severe fire conditions that we're experiencing."
Smoke is also affecting air quality and visibility throughout Alberta, a special air quality statement has been issued for the entire province.
"In areas of extreme smoke, people should consider staying inside as much as possible," Blair said.
"For those in the community on evacuation alert, the situation can change quickly and an evacuation order could come at any time with little or no warning. Being prepared is key to saving lives. It is imperative to be prepared to pack an emergency kit that will last for a week."
In total there is roughly 2,500 people involved in fighting the wildfires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.