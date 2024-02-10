Alberta

Thousands of people sign Gondek recall petition at kickoff event

A few thousand people gathered at the Calgary Municipal Building to put their names on the petitions to have Mayor Jyoti Gondek recalled.
A few thousand people gathered at the Calgary Municipal Building to put their names on the petitions to have Mayor Jyoti Gondek recalled.
