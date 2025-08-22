Three children arrested after bus driver assault in Calgary

Shortly after midnight on Friday, August 15, police received reports that a bus driver had been assaulted at the Rundle CTrain station. According to the driver, three youths struck the side of the bus as they exited and then pointed a gun at her.Officers quickly located the youths and intercepted a southbound train departing the station. Three youths were taken into custody, and police seized two replica firearms and one knife.Two 11-year-olds were arrested in connection with the incident. Under the Criminal Code of Canada, children under 12 cannot be charged with a criminal offence and were released into the custody of their parents.A 13-year-old girl faces multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, using a weapon to commit an offence, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, and concealing a weapon. Due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, her identity cannot be disclosed.While youth-related crime in Calgary has declined by approximately 9% compared to last year, it remains 6% above the five-year average. Violent offences committed by youth have stayed consistent with 2024 levels, but assaults and robberies have contributed to a 17% increase compared to the five-year average.Calgary Police did not disclose the nature of the replica firearms or knife when asked. A press release on the city of Calgary website states "When someone sees what looks like a firearm, the fear and trauma they experience is real, regardless of whether the weapon is," says Staff Sgt. Chris Tudor of the CPS Firearms Investigative Unit. "These incidents can escalate quickly and will result in a serious response from police officers, who must treat every potential threat as real."