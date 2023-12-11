Three people dead after shed fire outside northwest Calgary hardware store

Three people were found dead in Crowfoot Crossing in northwest Calgary after a fire on Monday. CTV News Calgary reported Monday the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) was called to the parking lot of a Lowe’s location in the 0-100 block of Crowfoot Way NW around 3:50 a.m. Emegency crews arrived to find one shed that had been gutted by a fire and another with partial damage. The sheds were part of a dozen display units in the Lowe’s parking lot. While the flames did not spread to the store, crews surveying the scene discovered three bodies inside the shed. A CFD said it appears the victims were using the shed for shelter, but that will be confirmed during its investigation. Officials said the deaths are not considered suspicious.