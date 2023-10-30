UPDATED: Throne Speech says Alberta government committed to fulfilling its mandate

Alberta Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani said in the latest Speech from the Throne that the jurisdiction will stand up to the Canadian government's interference. “And today’s Speech from the Throne will outline the commitments of this newly elected government to the people and province of Alberta,” said Lakhani in a Monday speech. Lakhani said the Alberta government will not permit the Canadian government to inflict its harmful energy policies. If these policies remain, she said the Alberta government will introduce several motions under the Alberta Sovereignty Act to protect people from them. Its position is every Albertan must have access to affordable, reliable electricity no matter the weather or time of day, and it will not permit misguided Canadian government policies risking safety and prosperity. While some countries use coal, wood and other high-emitting energy sources, it wants to multiply its natural gas and energy exports to distribute to them to reduce emissions. Out of all expenses, she said the one most Albertans put the most money into is taxes. That is why the Alberta government will introduce the Taxpayer Protection Amendment Act to guarantee there will be no new taxes or increases in personal or business taxes without approval in a referendum.The government hopes it will lower the tax burden by creating a new 8% tax bracket on income under $60,000, saving people up to $750 per year. It will extend the fuel tax pause until December 31 and has made the relief program permanent to protect Albertans during times of high oil prices. The government will expand the use of rent supplements to better use existing rental market capacity and help more people get into suitable affordable housing. It is working to develop partnerships and build capacity within the housing system to support 12,000 low-income households through rent assistance. With its partners, Alberta is now supporting $9 billion dollars in housing projects to build 25,000 new units by 2031. It will work with municipalities to increase private construction to ensure Albertans can find homes to rent and buy fitting within their budgets.In the coming months, the Alberta government will collaborate with industry and people on a package of electricity reforms to guarantee affordable, reliable power and supports an expansion that will need to more than double its baseload capacity in the coming decades. These reforms will ensure ample natural gas-generated electricity is brought on to the grid to ensure prices go down and the lights stay on. It will incentivize investments in carbon capture, utilization and storage and nuclear, geothermal and other reliable sources of base load power. It will modernize the grid and incentivize people to install solar panels and other energy-efficient technologies in their homes and businesses to decrease demand stress on the grid. The lieutenant governor went on to say insurance costs are another cost of living pressure the Alberta government will act on. That is why it froze auto insurance rates before the end of last year. When the government lifts the freeze in 2024, it will implement reforms to limit increases to premiums of drivers with safe driving records and introduce other changes to assist insurers in keeping premiums more reasonable and competitive with the rest of Canada. She said life in Alberta must be affordable for those who choose to live in it. She acknowledged Albertans are tired of the excuses and tolerance towards crime. That is why the government will provide funding to support the hiring of new police officers and introduce multiple justice system reforms to arrest and jail criminals. To respond to the drug crisis, the government will introduce legislation to create a compassionate intervention program for those who have lost the capacity to make life-saving decisions and are a danger to themselves or others. It is establishing eleven recovery communities and adding to the more than 10,000 new public addiction treatment spaces. While the government has seen some success with reducing wait times in emergency rooms and for surgeries and improving ambulance response times, more needs to be done. Earlier this month, it took action to help people get more access to family doctors and other local health professionals. It will have more to say in the coming weeks on additional action to decentralize decision-making and move additional health resources and professionals to the front lines. This will increase healthcare capacity, improve delivery and lead to better outcomes for patients.The government will further integrate mental health supports within schools and hire more educational assistants in classrooms to address student needs. It will ensure its kindergarten through Grade 12 and post-secondary school systems outline clear paths for students to direct them into the careers Alberta needs most. It will strengthen career education by funding dual credit programs, bringing more collegiate schools to create more pathways for students, and exploring new ways to attract and bridge qualified tradespeople, healthcare professionals, information technologists and other experts into teaching. When it comes to the skilled trades, it will ensure students know they have as much merit and value as any other form of post-secondary study. The government will balance the budget each year. It will limit spending increases each year to below inflation plus population growth. It will pay down debt every year until Alberta is debt free again. She said people should leave future generations “a legacy of prosperity and opportunity built on a fiscal foundation as strong as our Rocky Mountains.” Lakhani concluded by calling Alberta “a province of leaders, innovators, pioneers and visionaries.” “And we will need the unique strengths and gifts of all of us and those of our children and their children to realize the limitless promise of this great province,” she said. “God save the king, and may God bless Alberta to be forever strong and free.”Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she is thrilled about this upcoming legislative session and this term. "In the spring, Albertans gave us a mandate to tackle the issues that are most important to them," said Smith. "We're committed to delivering on our promises and that work begins in earnest, today." Albertans voted and re-elected Smith in May. READ MORE: UCP WINS: Smith set to lead province for next four yearsThe Alberta United Conservative Party won 49 ridings and the NDP earned 38. “To paraphrase our old friend Ralph Klein, welcome to another miracle on the prairies,” said Smith.