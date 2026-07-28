Thunderstorm advisory issued around Edmonton as Environment Canada warns about another potential storm

EDMONTON — Environment Canada is advising Albertans about the risk of another severe thunderstorm hitting the Edmonton region Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, including the potential for tornadoes in areas outside of the city. The national weather agency issued an alert notifying Albertans that conditions in the area may be favourable for storms, warning that the main hazard is the risk of a torrential downpour on already saturated ground. Their warning includes a tornado advisory for regions stretching north past Athabasca, west to just short of Edson, and south to between Wetaskawin and Lacombe, with peak conditions expected to occur between 4 p.m. and 8. Environment Canada's website offers guidance on what individuals should do in the event of a tornado, and it warns that any thunderstorm capable of producing tornadoes will also bring hail up to the size of baseballs and torrential rain. In Edmonton, the agency cautioned about the risk of large hail and damaging winds and warned individuals to be prepared for potential travel disruptions, difficult driving conditions, and the possibility of utility outages. .Edmonton is in the midst of its wettest summer in history, as The Weather Network reports the city has seen 511 millimetres of rain between June 1 and Sunday, exceeding the previous high of 417 mm from June through August in 1953. According to them, Edmonton's total since June 1 is 400% more than the 121 mm of rain that has fallen in Calgary this summer, and exceeds the amount seen in soggy cities like New Orleans, Houston, and Tampa Bay, which have experienced 455 mm, 278 mm, and 248 mm, respectively. A severe thunderstorm ripped through Edmonton and caused trouble across the city on Saturday, including forcing tens of thousands of people to seek shelter in the concourses of Commonwealth Stadium before the cancellation of singer Post Malone's concert. .Edmonton's record rainfall continued on Monday as a severe thunderstorm ripped through the city, causing localized flooding that forced road closures, including portions of Connors Road. The City of Edmonton released an update on Tuesday informing residents about numerous closures and impacts to buildings, roads, transit, and other infrastructure.