Tim Hortons rolls out cardboard lids

The test of the fibre hot beverage lid, which is plastic-free and recyclable, is now live in the City of Vancouver.

 Photo Credit: Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons says its eliminating the use of more than 90 million single-use plastics a year in Canada by introducing wooden and fibre cutlery, along with cardboard cup lids, starting in early 2023.

The wooden cutlery and fibre spoons are both compostable. In another move to reduce the use of single-use plastics, plastic lids on their Loaded Bowls are also being replaced with fibre lids.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(4) comments

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

I haven’t stopped at Tim’s in years! I also carry plastic straws and plastic bags in all my vehicles, so when I am given a paper straw or bag, I change it for a plastic one! Suck it climate cult!

Report Add Reply
eldon628
eldon628

Time to boycott tim! Go woke go broke.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

That's great I love the taste of wet cardboard............and it'll make a bigger hole to boot!

Report Add Reply
Lil'mo
Lil'mo

[sneaky] Honestly, I can't figure out why Canadians still support this company. IMO - their coffee and food is not good and furthermore if you support this company after banning non-vaccinated kids from their camps SHAME ON YOU!! Shame, shame, shame!! Segregating a population, would this not be labeled racist???

Report Add Reply

