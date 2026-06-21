TOP FIVE: Edmonton's weediest communities

EDMONTON — Few things are more visually pleasing than a well-nurtured lawn with a blanket of green grass cut with crisp lines; stringing together a couple of those houses on a street brings life to the entire block. Unfortunately, the one or two yards at the opposite end of the maintenance spectrum can create a countereffect and undermine the curb appeal of the houses around them. Every property deals with a couple of weeds from time to time: a dandelion or two on the lawn, or a thistle along the edge of the building. Some neighbourhoods get lucky and have fewer of those properties; others may just have more patient or less-pesky neighbours who do not care enough to call the City of Edmonton to complain.There are extremes, though, where the weeds seem to outnumber the blades of grass. For whatever reason, some Edmonton communities have a reputation for having more weed problems than others. With that, using the City of Edmonton's 311 request log, here are Edmonton's five communities with the highest average number of noxious weed infraction by-law investigations per year from 2023 to 2025. .Lendrum Place.Weighed down by a particularly weed-filled 2023 with 84 investigations, Lendrum Place averaged 52.33 complaints per year from 2023 to 2025, and slots into the 5 slot among Edmonton's weediest communities. The southwest Edmonton community is climbing out of its ditch, though, as 33 and 40 investigations in 2023 and 2024, respectively, have given it an upward trend with greener grass on the horizon. Chappelle.While Lendrum Place shows signs of opamism, Chappelle remained stagnant across 2023 through 2025, averaging 65.33 noxious weed infraction investigations per year, including 68 in 2025. Like other communities in Edmonton, Chappelle's residents tend to initiate the neighbourhood's weedy investigations, with 63 of the community's 68 in 2025 stemming from citizen-initiated complaints. .Windermere.The southwest community of Windermere takes the top podium spot among Edmonton's weedie neighbourhoods, after seeing 216 weed-related investigations from 2023 to 2025, giving it an annual average of 72. July anchors Windermere's annual figures, with weeds blooming in the neighbourhood during that time, including 91 investigations across the three-year period. Alberta Avenue .Dividing the group of southwest Edmonton's weediest communities is Alberta Avenue, after earning 248 infraction investigations over the three-year span, largely driven by an especially weedy 2024, in which the neighbourhood saw 111 inspections. By-law officers play a larger role in identifying weedy situations in this more urban community, as they initiated 38 of the 111 investigations conducted in 2024, the most among any community between 2023 and 2025. .Keswick .The developing community of Keswick joins its neighbours along the southwest Edmonton border and tops the list of Edmonton's weediest communities from 2023 to 2025. A steady upward trend haunts Keswick, beginning with 59 weed infraction investigations in 2023 and rising to 105 in 2025, for a total of 253 cases and an annual average of 84.33 potential infractions.