Families in the path of a tornado that hit central Alberta on Saturday afternoon were checking the damage to their homes and properties on Sunday.
At the same time, scientists and meteorologists started to examine the twister's destruction in more detail.
“Everything’s gone. Everything’s moved. Everything’s trashed,” Ray Kellsey told the media.
Since 1944, the Kellsey family has lived in a farmhouse that was flattened by the tornado. The home was located between the towns of Didsbury and Corsairs.
“Within a matter of 30, 40 seconds, it went from one end of the farm and demolished everything right to the other end,” said Kellsey.
At approximately 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Diane Kellsey, the wife of Ray, was alone at home when the tornado hit.
Travis Kellsey, their son who lives across the road with his young family, immediately took action as he witnessed the destructive winds tearing apart his childhood home.
Knowing that his mother was still inside, Travis joined the fire crew to save his mother.
“I put my wife and my baby in a firetruck that was on the street and then told the firefighters to watch my wife and kid, and I came over and got my mom,” said Travis.
Even though the home was nearly levelled above her, Diane escaped the wreckage unharmed. Her son, along with the assistance of the fire crews, arrived just in time to rescue her.
“Everything’s good (today),” said Travis.
“Mom’s doing great, my little girl’s doing great, my wife’s doing awesome.”
Darlene Bowen, Ray's sister, was relieved that no one was injured when she arrived at her family's devastated home on Saturday evening.
“I’m telling you, I just started to cry; it was devastating to see my childhood property just totally demolished. Devastating,” said Bowen.
“In the same token, I also know that we’re going to be OK. It’s only stuff, and I’m grateful everybody was OK. We’re all in shock. They’re obviously all in shock. And they’re all at this point, wondering what the next step is and how we move on from here.”
According to the RCMP, the Kellsey's family home is one of the five completely destroyed homes and one of the 14 houses that suffered significant damage.
They are just one of over a dozen families now dealing with the tornado's aftermath.
At a speed of 30 km/h, the tornado ripped through the rural area, causing extensive damage. Farm buildings were flattened, farm equipment was destroyed, and numerous trees were knocked down.
The twister claimed the lives of several livestock, including 25 cows and 20 chickens. Additionally, one horse had to be euthanized due to its injuries, according to the RCMP.
There were no reports of severe human injuries or fatalities from the tornado.
Researchers and meteorologists who arrived in the area late Saturday night and Sunday morning noted that the situation could have been much more devastating.
Environment and Climate Change Canada said that unlike most tornadoes in the area, which are usually done in 10 minutes or less, this tornado remained on the ground for 20 minutes or longer. The tornado originated from a supercell storm, which is a long-lasting thunderstorm.
Over the next several days, researchers will continue their investigation to assess the extent of the damage caused by the tornado and determine its EF rating.
The Canada Day fireworks in Didsbury and Carstairs proceeded as scheduled on Saturday night, demonstrating the community's resilience. Both towns’ fire departments successfully organized their fireworks shows.
