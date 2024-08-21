Toronto police confirm bomb threats made to Jewish institutions across Canada

The Toronto Police Service Operations Centre (TPSOC) said it is aware of bomb threats made via email to multiple Jewish organizations across Canada. On Wednesday, the TPSOC said officers attended buildings in the Bathurst St. and Sheppard Ave. W area for a bomb threat. “The bldgs were evacuated as a precaution and cleared,” tweeted TPSOC on Wednesday. “We are continuing to address the possible impact in Toronto.”.B’nai Brith Canada confirmed multiple institutions including it received bomb threats. “This is not just an attack on our safety — it’s an attack on the fabric of Canadian society,” said B’nai Brith Canada. “Authorities are treating this as a hate crime and are taking immediate, decisive action to protect our people.”.In a country where all people should feel safe, B’nai Brith Canada said these threats “aim to terrorize our communities and erode our Canadian values.” It added the incitement it has seen almost daily in every city, on all streets, and in all campuses across Canada have created this permissiveness. Liberal MP Marco Mendicino (Eglinton-Lawrence, ON) said more than 100 Jewish institutions received a bomb threat via email. “This needs to be taken very seriously,” said Mendicino. “The relentless targeting of the Jewish community is alarming and constitutes a threat to public safety.”.To stop antisemitic crime, Mendicino said all levels of government and police have to work together. The Calgary Police Service (CPS) confirmed in November a 25-year-old man had been charged in relation to online threats directed at two local Jewish community groups. READ MORE: CPS charge man for online threats against local Jewish organizationsCalgary resident Mohamad Ghandour has been charged with three counts of uttering threats. CPS said it is investigating if the threats were motivated by hate. It conducted an investigation following reports received of multiple online threats made via social media to the two Jewish organizations in October.