Premier Danielle Smith meets with families of drug addiction

Premier Danielle Smith meets with families of drug addiction

 Photo by Shaun Polczer

One by one they paraded on stage to tell their stories, of lives and families torn apart by addictions. And one by one, the stories shared a common theme of recovery and rebirth after facing almost certain death. 

Only the faces and names were changed as they shared a podium with UCP leader Danielle Smith as she unveiled “fair, firm and compassionate” policies to stem the scourge of drugs and mental illness on Alberta families, communities and law enforcement.

Compassionate Intervention Act

UCP leader Danielle Smith consoles a drug survivor at a press conference in Calgary.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(1) comment

fpenner
fpenner

“I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” Lol.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.