Town of Golden says no significant wildfire growth Thursday night

The Town of Golden said no major growth occurred with the wildfire on Thursday night because of a change in wind and weather patterns. Structure protection efforts continue on the southeast corner west of the Columbia River, according to a Friday press release. Town officials said heavy equipment was working to re-establish the machine guard on the southeast flank of the wildfire. It added containment and mop-up work was taking place in partnership with Nicholson and Golden Fire Department crews in the area where the wildfire breached the river to the east and helicopters were providing bucket support to minimize any growth to the north towards Golden. The Emergency Operation Centre in Golden remains activated and the phones are being monitored. The reception centre at the Golden Senior Centre reopened at 9 a.m.The Town of Golden went on to say 28 properties remain on evacuation order near Parson in 2062, 2103, 2104, 2105, 2122, 2128, 2146, Highway 95; Rauch Rd.; Malone Rd.; Parson River Crossing FSR; and Thomas Rd. For the 1,044 properties on the evacuation alert in the area south of Champagne Rd., it said they should be prepared with their grab-and-go bags, gather essential items, and their 72-hour kits. It added they can assist their local Emergency Support Services Team by self-registering now on the Evacuee Registration and Assistance website at ess.gov.bc.ca. It said it will provide further updates as they become available throughout Friday. Since wildfire situations can evolve quickly, it said they should be prepared and stay tuned to official news sources. Anyone with any specific questions about wildfire management should contact the BC Wildfire Service public information line at 1 (888) 336-7378. Wildfires that burned through Jasper, AB, started bearing down on Golden on Thursday. READ MORE: UPDATED: Out of control wildfire threatening GoldenThe Town of Golden said structures have been lost. Hwy. 95 is closed from Golden to Radium Hot Springs to the south. There is an evacuation order in place for the area of Forest Service Rd. and properties along the Columbia River, as it runs beside Hwy. 95.