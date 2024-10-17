Alberta

Town of Sylvan Lake, mayor file defence in $317,000 lawsuit from councillor

Kjeryn Dakin
Kjeryn DakinCourtesy Kjeryn Dakin
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Lawsuit
Sanctions
Devin Dreeshen
Kjeryn Dakin
Legal Action
Court Process
Town Of Sylvan Lake
Megan Hanson
Statement Of Defence
Sean Durkin

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news