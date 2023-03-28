man shooting up drugs

The susbtance has been spotted in the "City of champions" by the Edmonton Police Service (EPS).

 Western Standard Photo

American and Canadian officials respectively issued warnings in response to the increase of a highly potent veterinary sedative detected in the illicit drug supply.

Xylazine, sometimes referred to as “tranq,” hasn’t been approved for human use and can have severe and often delayed effects, such as flesh-rotting, necrotic lesions and breathing depression.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.