Trans Mountain pipeline still operating despite Jasper fires

It’s the only pipeline to cross a national park.But the Trans Mountain pipeline that ships about 890,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Edmonton to the West Coast is still flowing despite the near total devastation of the town of Jasper.“Firefighters ... are working to save as many structures as possible and protect critical infrastructure, including the wastewater treatment plant, communications facilities, the Trans Mountain Pipeline," Parks Canada said in a Facebook post.In a statement on its own website, Trans Mountain said it continues “to safely monitor the pipeline, at this time there is no indication of damage to our infrastructure, and the pipelines continue to operate safely.”.The company said it is using its own firefighting equipment and bringing in water to operate its own sprinkler system to protect its facilities.The company said it would continue to provide updates as developments occur.The original Trans Mountain pipeline was built in 1952 under a special Parliamentary charter that allowed to traverse Jasper National Park. And in fact, the expansion was held to a higher ‘National Park’ environmental standard to gain approval.At this time it remains the only pipeline to supply crude oil and refined products to the Lower Mainland and Washington State.