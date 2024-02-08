TRAVEL DIARY: Smith well received in Washington by DC elites promoting Alberta energy

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s road trip to the US capital continued Thursday amid reports DC lawmakers are keen to both her message and energetic personality.That’s playing well with the theme: ‘Alberta’s got energy and we want the US to be a part of it.’By all accounts it’s been a packed and productive trip. On Wednesday Smith posted beaming photos to her social media accounts with ideological soul mate Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, a libertarian icon and 2016 candidate for the Republican presidential nomination..After some availability with local and national media, Smith was due to meet with West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski — both staunch advocates for North American energy security.She’ll also be meeting with the North American Building Trades Union, which supported the Keystone XL pipeline — even though President Joe Biden killed it on his first day in office. And no, there are no meetings planned with the US president.She has however, met with various business and trade groups while touring the Canadian embassy with Ambassador Kristen Hillman..The reception is even more noteworthy because lawmakers recessed and returned to their districts this week — which means Smith is meeting those who are genuinely interested in hearing what she has to say.A source told The Western Standard that all the meetings have been genuinely warm and productive.Although international trade is the exclusive purview of the federal government, making contacts in Alberta’s largest export market is particularly important as Ottawa moves forward with punitive measures such as a cap on oil and gas emissions. .A Conference Board of Canada report on Thursday showed that an emissions cap would throttle Alberta’s economy to the tune of $600 billion and slash gross domestic product by 3.8%.Fuelled by energy, Alberta’s American exports totalled US$141.3 billion in 2022. Energy products accounted for the vast majority of that sum as $119.6 billion or 90% of all trade.The premier heads back to Alberta on Friday and is expected to provide a more detailed briefing of her trip next week.