Treaty 8 First Nations chiefs shred Smith over Alberta's referendum to hold an independence referendum

EDMONTON — Treaty 8 First Nations chiefs reprimanded Premier Danielle Smith in a letter sent to her and Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday, demanding that Alberta's referendum on whether to hold a binding Alberta independence referendum must not happen without prior consultation and consent. "We state this plainly so that there can be no misunderstanding: there is no lawful path by which Alberta can pursue separation from Canada while bypassing the rights, consent, and constitutional status of Treaty 8 First Nations," reads the letter signed by Treaty 8's Grand Chief Trevor Mercredi. "That consent has not been sought. It has not been given. Nor will it be given under duress or through any process designed to circumvent our constitutional rights." More to come...