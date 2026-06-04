Alberta

Treaty 8 First Nations chiefs shred Smith over Alberta's referendum to hold an independence referendum

Treaty 8 First Nations leaders: Grand Chief Trevor MercredI (Centre)
Treaty 8 First Nations leaders: Grand Chief Trevor MercredI (Centre)Screenshot: CPAC
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Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Independence
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Treaty 8 First Nations
Alberta First Nations
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