The Confederacy of the Treaty No. 6 Nations is asking the federal government to intervene

"If harm reduction isn't available, our people will die. The Confederacy of the Treaty No. 6 Nations is asking the federal government to intervene and offer more effective, flexible and long-lasting support."

 Canva

The Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 in Alberta declared a state of emergency on Monday, requesting immediate support due to the opioid crisis.

By resolution at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday, Treaty No. 6 is requesting mobilization support and additional funding from all levels of government to address the opioid crisis affecting the Nations of the Confederacy.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(3) comments

guest50
guest50

No!

Treaty NO. 6 people need to behave like grown-ups and deal with their own problems.

What have Canadians spent on 'Native' problems over the past 100 years? Three, four, five trillion dollars?

The social, cultural, intellectual and economic evolution of natives is their responsibility, not ours.

Report Add Reply
Lbondoc
Lbondoc

👍

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

From now on, the public should ignore states of emergencies.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.