The Confederacy of Treaty No. 6 in Alberta declared a state of emergency on Monday, requesting immediate support due to the opioid crisis.
By resolution at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday, Treaty No. 6 is requesting mobilization support and additional funding from all levels of government to address the opioid crisis affecting the Nations of the Confederacy.
"Families, friends and loved ones are being lost to this devastating crisis," Grand Chief Leonard Standingontheroad said in a news release.
"If harm reduction isn't available, our people will die. The Confederacy of the Treaty No. 6 Nations is asking the federal government to intervene and offer more effective, flexible and long-lasting support."
Standingontheroad said Treaty No. 6 guarantees healthcare through the medicine chest clause, which dictates that the federal government has an obligation to provide healthcare on an ongoing basis.
The Confederacy said it expects all levels of government to adhere to and respect their treaty obligations.
It is urging all levels of government to engage in a "meaningful consultation" and "collaboration with Treaty No. 6 Chiefs and communities, ensuring the inclusion of First Nation voices and perspectives.
The Confederacy said it is also asking all levels of government to commit to long-term funding for "culturally appropriate" healthcare services.
These include mental health support, addiction treatment programs, and harm reduction initiatives to meet the specific needs of Treaty No. 6 people.
