First Nations declaring a Regional State of Emergency
The Athabasca Tribal Council (ATC), serving five First Nations in Northern Alberta, is declaring a Regional State of Emergency on Thursday as the region faces an escalating mental health and addictions crisis.

Since January, at least 30 community members from across the First Nations served by the ATC — Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, Chipewyan Prairie First Nation, Fort McMurray 468 First Nation, Mikisew Cree First Nation, and Fort McKay First Nation — have been lost to overdose, suicide or the results of self-harm.

