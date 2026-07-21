Alberta

Trudeau-appointed senator claims Albertans need to get 'elbows up' and fight against independence

Senator Paula Simons posing in front of a Canadian flag.
Senator Paula Simons posing in front of a Canadian flag.Senator Paula Simons website
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Paula Simons
Alberta Independence
Alberta referendum 2026
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