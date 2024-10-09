Trudeau appoints Randy Boissonnault as new ministerial lead for Jasper

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Employment, Workforce Development, and Official Languages Minister Randy Boissonnault will serve as the ministerial lead for Jasper as it rebuilds after the wildfire. In this role, the Prime Minister’s Office said Boissonnault will lead the Canadian government’s work to support people and businesses in Jasper and to ensure it rebuilds stronger than ever. “Our government is here for the people of Jasper,” said Trudeau in a Wednesday press release. “With Minister Boissonnault’s role as Ministerial Lead, we’re undertaking a collective effort — with resources, investments, and partnerships — to help Jasper recover.”The PMO said Boissonnault will co-ordinate federal support with provincial, municipal, and indigenous partners to speed up the recovery process, report on its progress, and ensure environmental protection measures remain high calibre. Additionally, it said he will be supported in this role by a working group of cabinet ministers. To rebuild from the wildfires, it pointed out it will take a collective effort. In response, it said the Canadian government stands ready to provide financial assistance to the Alberta government through the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements to help with response and recovery costs and build back stronger. As a home to indigenous people since time immemorial and a place filled with natural beauty attracting tourists from around the world, it said Jasper is the heart of a vibrant community and national park. It added its efforts to restore it are a testament to its commitment to Albertans and to conservation and stewardship for future generations. Boissonnault said as a cabinet minister from Alberta and a long-time Jasper visitor, he will “accept the responsibility that the Prime Minister has given me to lead the rebuild of one of our nation’s most breathtaking communities.”“Jasper holds a special place in the hearts of millions,” he said.“My colleagues and I will work hard to give Mayor [Richard] Ireland, the Town Council, local businesses, and every Jasperite the support they need to build the town back on their terms — and even better than before.”Text messages published by Global News in June raised questions about whether or not Boissonnault engaged with his former business partner on deals one year after he became a cabinet minister, but he denied he was the Randy referenced in the exchange.The text exchange happened in 2022 and was between Global Health Imports co-founder Stephen Anderson and Ghaoui Group, LLC Principal Malvina Ghaoui. In conversation with Ghaoui, Anderson said Randy told him to “be available in 15 for a partner call.”The House of Commons Environment Committee said on September 25 Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault’s poor oversight led to the disastrous wildfire in Jasper National Park..MPs press ‘NOT MY JOB’ Guilbeault to take responsibility for Jasper wildfire disaster .Guilbeault said it was not his “job to micromanage 4,000 Parks Canada employees.” “When are you going to take responsibility?” said Conservative MP Blaine Calkins (Red Deer-Lacombe, AB).