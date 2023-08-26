Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a $ 1,000 dollar-a-head fundraiser on Saturday in Edmonton and brought his daughter Ella along to show her he isn't hated.
Around 100 people gathered inside the Edmonton Convention Centre to hear Trudeau speak and raise money for the Liberal Party.
"Having my daughter with me reminds me why it's so important that we continue to build a positive vision for this country, and that we have big challenges we're facing with a goal of solving," Trudeau said after bringing Ella on stage to wave to supporters.
"I want to thank you, and that's the other reason why I wanted to bring Ella up on stage, I wanted her to see because unfortunately from her perspective, she sees politics as a lot of people really angry at me all the time."
The small crowd then erupted in laughter at Trudeau's remarks.
"I wanted her to see there are rooms filled with people who believe, who are positive, optimistic, and have an optimistic vision of people who come together as all of you have on a beautiful Saturday afternoon," Trudeau said.
"You could have been doing any number of things. And yet you chose to come to support the liberal political party."
Trudeau then talked about climate change and its effects on Canada.
"The challenges of climate change and they're leading to the wildfires, we're seeing the increase in extreme weather events everywhere," Trudeau said.
"This also comes with an opportunity as we step up to help. Because we know the world is looking for solutions. The world is looking for opportunities to invest in renewables. The world is looking for the kind of ingenuity and know-how and expertise that for example Albertans have always shown in generating solutions for the country and the planet."
Trudeau said with fires from coast to coast he is seeing day after day, the very best of Canadians as people step up.
"As firefighters and first responders run towards danger to help strangers neighbours as people are looking out for their fellow citizens welcoming folks across the country into their homes, and into their communities."
Trudeau then praised Albertans, and said "Albertans specifically have been stepping up extraordinarily over the past number of days, but also months, particularly here in Edmonton."
Trudeau said, "As Liberals, we know we have to make sure that we're growing and creating wealth and being competitive around the world."
"At the same time, we make sure that everyone can participate in the economies we're building. economy that works for all Canadians and to do that will not have the answers is a bumper sticker. You can't summarize everything you need to do in a simplistic seven-second tick-tock video," Trudeau said.
"You certainly can't fit the solutions to the challenges we're facing on a black flag with expletives."
A small group formed outside to protest Trudeau's visit to Alberta's capital city.
Outside of the fundraiser people flew those black flags and honked horns as people exited the event. Protection was provided to Liberals by the Edmonton Police Service.
"Trudeau lied and people died," the protestors chanted.
Arson by environmental terrorists are causing the wildfires, not fake climate change. The question is who do these arsonists work for?
Jeez, I was wondering what that stink blowing in from north of Calgary was. Now I know.
I pity the kid!
Exploiting and coercing kids is bad enough. Exploiting your own kids knowing how badly you're despised... well, there's no words.
Message to daughter: the only people that like me are those who want something from me and are willing to pimp me out at 1000 per plate. Good message for youth!
