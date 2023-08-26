PM Justin Trudeau in Edmonton

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

 Photo By: Arthur C. Green

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a $ 1,000 dollar-a-head fundraiser on Saturday in Edmonton and brought his daughter Ella along to show her he isn't hated.

Around 100 people gathered inside the Edmonton Convention Centre to hear Trudeau speak and raise money for the Liberal Party.

Ella Trudeau and Justin

Ella Trudeau (L) and Prime Minisiter Justin Trudeau (R).

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

YYC 007
YYC 007

Arson by environmental terrorists are causing the wildfires, not fake climate change. The question is who do these arsonists work for?

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Jeez, I was wondering what that stink blowing in from north of Calgary was. Now I know.

I pity the kid!

guest1019
guest1019

Exploiting and coercing kids is bad enough. Exploiting your own kids knowing how badly you're despised... well, there's no words.

JPB
JPB

Message to daughter: the only people that like me are those who want something from me and are willing to pimp me out at 1000 per plate. Good message for youth!

