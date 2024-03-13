Trudeau doesn’t rule out arresting Moe; won’t backtrack on carbon tax hike

He’d do it again.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he has no regrets over exempting Atlantic Canadians from paying the carbon taxes on home heating oil — and didn’t rule out arresting Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe for not paying his.When asked directly by The Western Standard if the ‘consequences’ of non-compliance included the possible arrest and imprisonment of government officials, his eyes narrowed and his tone became positively ominous..”You can't opt out of the Federation. You can't opt out of Canada. We are a country of laws. We expect people to obey the law. That's what governments expect of their citizens. That's what citizens should expect with their governments.”Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.“As we've seen from a few different premiers, you can use the Notwithstanding Clause to opt out of basic Charter rights of Canadians. I think it's a bad idea but a number of people are doing it,” he began — an apparent oblique reference to Moe’s use of the statue with respect to gender rights. “But you can't opt out of the Federation. You can't opt out of Canada. We are a country of laws. We're a country of rules and responsibilities. And it's evolved over 150-plus years to be this extraordinarily successful country. We expect people to obey the law. That's what governments expect of their citizens. That's what citizens should expect with their governments.”.The question was framed in the context of the heating oil carve out, which prompted the Saskatchewan government to stop collecting the tax to begin with. On that question Trudeau vociferously defended the decision.“We want to give home heating oil customers to free up so they can save money and heat their homes more reliably over the future. That's what that program is. And yes, it benefits Atlantic Canada, but it also benefits Saskatchewan, Alberta and every province and territory across the country (despite the) decision by the government of Saskatchewan to not pay its taxes to the federal government.”And no, there are no plans to stop increasing the unpopular carbon tax on April 1 — which just happens to be April Fool’s Day..“Those are just the facts. The question is, what do we choose to do with it?“Prime Minister Trudeau.Whether it’s fool hardy or merely unheeding on his part — given his government’s standing in the polls — remains to be seen, especially after seven of 10 premiers, including Alberta’s Danielle Smith and all the Atlantic provinces have urged him to either scrap the tax or even hold the line given the affordability crisis and inflation.But the PM was undeterred.“Isn't right now everyone stressed out? It is a stressful time — there are massive challenges around the world in terms of inflation, in terms of supply chains or wars going on in a way that is putting more pressure on people. You know the emotional angst on a whole bunch of people in every community. There is uncertainty,” he began.“Those are just the facts. The question is, what do we choose to do with it? What decisions do we make collectively, to tackle this problem? The price on pollution was designed to do two things both send a clear signal to investors to companies to Canadians that it makes good sense to invest in reducing our carbon emissions and saving energy. And a price signal is the clearest way of doing it.”.“My job is not to be popular — although it helps. My job is to do the right things for Canada. Now.“.Trudeau further justified the tax by touting rebates that amount to about $1,800 for an average family in Alberta. He accused the naysayers of wanting to pick people’s pockets.“The second goal to price on pollution was to make sure middle class families and vulnerable families across the country weren't carrying the brunt of that price on pollution. And that's exactly what we've done. With our price on pollution that is more than the average family will pay with the carbon price,” he continued. “Those are cheques that the conservative government and Conservative Party wants to take away from people. It's a way of both fighting climate change, of pushing for innovation and better technologies and putting more money in the pockets of Canadians right across the country.”The opposition Conservatives were high on his target list.“The world is changing and the job of any government has to roll up its sleeves and make sure that Canadians can benefit from the changes that are happening around the world. Burying your heads in the sand like conservative politicians tend to do is not the right path,” he ranted.“My job is not to be popular — although it helps. My job is to do the right things for Canada. Now. And do the right things for Canadians.”