Trudeau shreds Smith’s UCP government, says 'not a plot by Eastern bastards'

Stood up — again.Alberta Premier Danielle Smith can’t seem to get any face time with federal leaders — including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — even though he took time to disparage her government at length on an Edmonton radio talk show..It’s not a plot by Eastern bastardsPrime Minister Justin Trudeau.On the Ryan Jesperson show Wednesday morning, Trudeau said Albertans “are getting fooled by right wing politicians,” including Smith. He also accused ‘traditional’ oil sands and energy companies of “ripping off” workers by refusing to embrace his climate change policies.“If the Alberta government gets out of its ideological opposition to doing things that are good for workers, good for the planet — maybe not good for classic oil sands companies,” he ranted..“This is the dynamic that quite frankly Albertans are getting fooled by right wing politicians… right wing ideology is getting in the way of Alberta’s success right now. It’s not a plot by Eastern bastards.”Trudeau was in Edmonton Wednesday ostensibly to make a housing announcement alongside his former housing minister and Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.But energy issues dominated his chat with the local talk show host, where he defended the carbon tax and insisted he “bought” the Trans Mountain pipeline in a show of support for Alberta’s oil industry. He also took more than his allotted time to disavow comments from Environmental Minister Steven Guilbeault about building roads, including the twinning of the Yellowhead Highway and building resource roads in northern regions..“Alberta has many important items to discuss with the federal government, including their unconstitutional Clean Energy Regulations and oil and gas cap that threaten the livelihoods of Albertans, so it is unfortunate that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not extend an invitation to meet with Premier Danielle Smith."Premier’s Office.Despite making time for Jesperson, he couldn’t make time to meet Smith who extended an invitation to speak.According to a statement from the Premier’s Office, she was rebuffed — again. Despite gaining eager audiences from US lawmakers, it’s the second time in three weeks a Liberal official has refused an invitation to even have coffee after she was rejected from appearing at the House natural resources committee by chairman and Calgary MP George Chahal.“Alberta has many important items to discuss with the federal government, including their unconstitutional Clean Energy Regulations and oil and gas cap that threaten the livelihoods of Albertans, so it is unfortunate that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not extend an invitation to meet with Premier Danielle Smith," said her press secretary Sam Blackett.