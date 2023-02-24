Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently participated in a town hall with university students in Halifax and told them the government will "do what the science tells them" when it comes to addiction and safe supply in Canada.
"Trudeau tells students the best way to support people struggling with addictions is to make drugs more accessible to them," the Alberta Prosperity Project said on social media.
Trudeau tells students the best way to support people struggling with addictions is to make drugs more accessible to them....if that doesn't work there's always the MAiD program right?It's time we take back our destiny with a more autonomous & sovereign Alberta.#abpoli#ablegpic.twitter.com/94psemFHpZ
"There was one when we came into office in 2015. Now there are dozens and dozens and dozens across the country and they are saving lives significantly. Needle exchange programs, safe consumption, as well as making sure there's a safer supply so people who are addicted can get clean drug supplies, as opposed to having to buy dirty and deadly stuff."
Social disorder continues to plague major cities in the province as homelessness and addiction have become rampant, spilling into the streets and causing chaos in Alberta and Canada.
A press conference was held Wednesday following the panel presentation of research on drug decriminalization at the Alberta Recovery Conference, where the AACP discussed the results of a research paper commissioned by the AACP on decriminalization.
Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee unveiled a list of priorities, strategies and tactics at the conference.
McFee emphasized the need for "prioritizing community safety" and "addressing the province’s community health crisis before decriminalization could take place."
"There is an addictions crisis in our communities, but there is no single, stand-alone fix," said McFee.
Unbelievable!
I do not understand why he is getting involved in something he knows nothing of. Yes, the war on drugs has caused great harm. No, drugs & alcohol abuse is a serious issue and the most desirable outcome for the addict is sobriety, so they can have a high quality of life, with positive relationships with their family, friends and community
We need to protect the youth from hearing these bizarre theiries of his.
