Trudeau tells students to trust the science on safe consumption

Prime Minisiter Justin Trudeau. During Trudeau's rambling to students, he said when he took office there was roughly one safe consumption site in Canada, now there are dozens.

 Screen Capture Twitter

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently participated in a town hall with university students in Halifax and told them the government will "do what the science tells them" when it comes to addiction and safe supply in Canada.

"Trudeau tells students the best way to support people struggling with addictions is to make drugs more accessible to them," the Alberta Prosperity Project said on social media.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

00676
00676

Unbelievable!

Report Add Reply
John1963
John1963

I do not understand why he is getting involved in something he knows nothing of. Yes, the war on drugs has caused great harm. No, drugs & alcohol abuse is a serious issue and the most desirable outcome for the addict is sobriety, so they can have a high quality of life, with positive relationships with their family, friends and community

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

We need to protect the youth from hearing these bizarre theiries of his.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.