Trudeau to add $2.4 billion for AI to taxpayers' Budget 2024 tab

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will spend $2.4 billion in his Liberal government's Budget 2024 on artificial intelligence measures.With these measures, Trudeau said they are intended to accelerate job growth in Canada’s AI sector and beyond, boost productivity by helping researchers and businesses develop it and ensure this is done with responsibility. “AI has the potential to transform the economy,” said Trudeau in a Sunday press release. “And our potential lies in capitalizing on the undeniable Canadian advantage.”Trudeau said spending $2.4 billion in Budget 2024 “will help harness the full potential of AI so Canadians, and especially young Canadians, can get good-paying jobs while raising our productivity and growing our economy.” He added this is a major initiative in the future of workers and is designed to ensure every industry and generation has the tools to succeed and prosper in tomorrow’s economy. To prepare for tomorrow’s economy, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said it spend $2 billion to build and provide access to computing capabilities and technological infrastructure for Canada’s AI researchers, startups and scaleups. As part of this spending, the PMO said it will consult with AI stakeholders to inform the launch of a new AI Compute Access Fund to provide near-term support to researchers and industry. The PMO went on to say it will boost AI startups to bring new technologies to market and accelerate AI adoption in critical sectors, such as agriculture, clean technology, healthcare and manufacturing, with $200 million in support through Canada’s Regional Development Agencies. It said it will spend $100 million in the the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program AI Assist Program to help small and medium-sized businesses scale up and increase productivity by building and deploying new AI solutions. This is aimed at helping businesses incorporate AI and take on research, product development, testing and validation work on solutions. It will be allocating $50 million to the Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program to provide skills training for workers in sectors disrupted by AI, such as the creative industries.To further the safe development and deployment of AI, it will spend $50 million on the Canadian AI Safety Institute (CAISI). The CAISI will help Canada better understand and protect against the risks against advanced and nefarious AI systems, including to particular communities. It will strengthen enforcement of the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA) by giving $5.1 million to the Office of the AI and Data Commissioner. AIDA aims to guide AI innovation in a positive direction to ensure Canadians are protected from potential risks by ensuring the responsible adoption of it by businesses. The PMO said this is about spending in innovation and economic growth to secure Canada’s AI advantage today and for generations to come, with the goal to create good-paying opportunities for every generation, boost innovation across the economy, raise productivity and accelerate economic growth. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the Canadian government was “making a significant investment to boost our economic growth.”“This will keep Canada a global leader in AI and ensure we are at the very cutting edge of new technologies,” said Freeland.“And most importantly, this will mean more high-paying careers for Canadians who are leading the charge in AI.”The Canadian, British Columbia, Alberta, and Quebec privacy commissioners teamed up in May to investigate OpenAI for issues with ChatGPT. READ MORE: UNNATURAL INTELLIGENCE: Alberta, BC and Quebec join federal privacy commissioners investigating ChatGPTThese privacy commissioners will investigate whether or not OpenAI has obtained valid and meaningful consent for the collection, use and disclosure of the personal information of individuals based in Canada via ChatGPT; has respected its obligations with respect to openness and transparency, access, accuracy and accountability; and has collected, used and disclosed personal information for purposes a reasonable person would consider appropriate. They said no additional details would be made available while it is being investigated.