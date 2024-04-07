Alberta

Trudeau to add $2.4 billion for AI to taxpayers' Budget 2024 tab

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said immigration to Canada has grown at a rate beyond what it has been able to handle.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said immigration to Canada has grown at a rate beyond what it has been able to handle. Courtesy Mackenzie Gray/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Chrystia Freeland
Cdnpoli
Economy
Artificial Intelligence
Openai
Prime Minister's Office
Budget 2024
Artificial Intelligence Research
Canadian AI Sovereign Compute Strategy
Privacy Commissioners

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news