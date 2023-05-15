Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Edmonton to meet with Canadian Armed Forces personnel assisting in wildfire relief efforts in Alberta around 11 a.m.

After his meeting, Trudeau will jet off for Seoul, South Korea.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

BG Manning
BG Manning

Such a waste of jet fuel.

IRISHMISTGAL
IRISHMISTGAL

RICKY - for the same reason news JUST reported that solar farms are a good thing and "Most crops grow better when covered", and the news reported during c19 lockdown that GLORYHOLES WERE RECOMMENDED FOR SAFER SEX (Global News B.C.) -----------------------I've been tracking arson in Canada since 2017 Waterton Provincial Park. (railroad bridges, & trestles) cars left on fire in forest, and I think thats why drones were regulated in Alberta, I think they were dropping car accient flares into hard to access areas. THESE current fires had NUMEROUS reports of CAUGHT in the act arson. Newspapers say NOTHING because they darn well know Albertans will give those people a serious attitude adjustment. https://thecountersignal.com/state-of-emergency-arson-suspected-in-multiple-alberta-wildfires/

Delby
Delby

I call BS. There's a provincial election in 2 weeks, and advance polls open a week from Thursday. Never miss an opportunity to say 'hi' to a favorite girl and a good buddy of your good buddy. If he never visited Alberta again in his lifetime that would be the greatest gift he could every give to Alberta and Albertans.

Ricky115
Ricky115

Why doesn't anybody ever talk about the fact that fires in nature, "wildfires", don't happen naturally. Saying fires start naturally because of 30 degrees Celsius weather is as dumb as saying carbon dioxide is a pollutant, when in reality it's food for all plant matter. Quite a few people know that "wildfires" are ignited on purpose, and can't happen by themselves. There is an organised fire ring that's been operating for the past 7-8 years, started on the US west coast years ago, now the crime ring getting paid to burn Alberta due to anti establishment sentiment, and the actors playing the role of "politicians" pretend to know nothing about it. The whole time, it's the handlers of the actors in politics responsible for mass fires across the world every summer. Were living in peak insanity/conformity from everyone down the line. Not one fireman came out publicly and said "wildfires" aren't natural and have to be ignited. It's not reason, it's not rational, it's just mass insanity...

northrungrader
northrungrader

No one in the media, including Western Standard, have pointed out that only a month ago " How to Blow up a Pipeline" debuted in Alberta theaters, and there surely are a lot of spring fire in a huge swath of oil country.

Jimbobvee
Jimbobvee

That's the dumbest comment I've heard all month. I've lived in Alberta for the past 60 years, most of the time in the northern part of the province. Spring wildfires happen naturally whenever we have long periods of dry weather after the snowpack's long melted away. Until things start to green up, there's far more dry fuel available for one thing, and dry lightning storms ignite fires all the time. Just ask any AFS member if you don't believe it.

Ricky115
Ricky115

Stop astroturfing, we can see through the shilling... Alberta is under attack, not just the societal attacks of identity "politics" like you seen in Edmonton for the past few years, but now they have moved to physical and life threatening attacks. Pipeline sabotage, contamination of public water and "wildfire" all brought to you by the satanists, the real owners and rulers of this country. You know the famous saying, DC is hollywood for ugly people... It's all a show and they stopped pretending it is, but now the show has morphed into violence against the people. This is insane to live like this, what's the point in all of this? There is no point. I've already been talking to many people about this, I'm telling you factually "wildfires" don't occur spontaneously. You light one on fire, and nature does the rest, but they have to be started... Who are you kidding?

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

Don't Bother. We don't want you here. we are doing just fine without your name calling. we don't need unnecessary tools here on useful ones. Just stay hiding in the cottage of the coward.

Amy08
Amy08

Why come? This is Trudeau expecting gratitude and adulation for simply doing his job. I hope he gets the welcome he truly deserves.

