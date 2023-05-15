Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Edmonton to meet with Canadian Armed Forces personnel assisting in wildfire relief efforts in Alberta around 11 a.m.
After his meeting, Trudeau will jet off for Seoul, South Korea.
The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is supporting Alberta as the province battles unprecedented wildfires.
Troops from the third Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry and Combat Engineer Regiment have established bases of operations in the province.
Army reserve soldiers drawn from across Alberta have also been deployed.
Over the last few days, the units deployed to the Grande Prairie, Fox Creek and Drayton Valley areas.
Albertans will see the movement by vehicle on roads and in the air, as some forces and equipment will be moved by Royal Canadian Air Force fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters.
“The capabilities the CAF can bring to support Alberta are firefighting support to aid in mop-up operations and basic firefighting duties,” the UCP government stated.
“Airlift resources for increased mobility and logistical responsibilities, such as evacuating isolated communities, will also be provided. Engineering support will be provided where required, incorporating heavy equipment resources.”
As of Sunday, 87 active wildfires in the forest protection area of Alberta and 24 are classified as out of control, according to the latest figures.
On Saturday, there were 83 wildfires.
On Sunday, the UCP government said Alberta remains under a provincial state of emergency and the provincial Emergency Coordination Centre remains at level four, the top level.
“Approximately 19,342 have evacuated at this time. And there are nine reception centres that have registered evacuees. That is an increase in the number of evacuees due to three new evacuation orders in the past 24 hours,” said Colin Blair, executive director for Alberta Emergency Management Agency.
“The wildfire situation is extremely volatile, hot and dry conditions throughout much of Alberta present an ever-increasing risk of new wildfire starting and the potential for current wildfires to grow quickly. This situation represents a significant and unpredictable threat to many communities in our province.”
Rainbow Lake, Leduc County and Sturgeon Lake First Nation have been evacuated.
The UCP government said it is working with local authorities in the County of Grande Prairie and the City of Grande Prairie to construct a fireguard around the city.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
Such a waste of jet fuel.
RICKY - for the same reason news JUST reported that solar farms are a good thing and "Most crops grow better when covered", and the news reported during c19 lockdown that GLORYHOLES WERE RECOMMENDED FOR SAFER SEX (Global News B.C.) -----------------------I've been tracking arson in Canada since 2017 Waterton Provincial Park. (railroad bridges, & trestles) cars left on fire in forest, and I think thats why drones were regulated in Alberta, I think they were dropping car accient flares into hard to access areas. THESE current fires had NUMEROUS reports of CAUGHT in the act arson. Newspapers say NOTHING because they darn well know Albertans will give those people a serious attitude adjustment. https://thecountersignal.com/state-of-emergency-arson-suspected-in-multiple-alberta-wildfires/
I call BS. There's a provincial election in 2 weeks, and advance polls open a week from Thursday. Never miss an opportunity to say 'hi' to a favorite girl and a good buddy of your good buddy. If he never visited Alberta again in his lifetime that would be the greatest gift he could every give to Alberta and Albertans.
Why doesn't anybody ever talk about the fact that fires in nature, "wildfires", don't happen naturally. Saying fires start naturally because of 30 degrees Celsius weather is as dumb as saying carbon dioxide is a pollutant, when in reality it's food for all plant matter. Quite a few people know that "wildfires" are ignited on purpose, and can't happen by themselves. There is an organised fire ring that's been operating for the past 7-8 years, started on the US west coast years ago, now the crime ring getting paid to burn Alberta due to anti establishment sentiment, and the actors playing the role of "politicians" pretend to know nothing about it. The whole time, it's the handlers of the actors in politics responsible for mass fires across the world every summer. Were living in peak insanity/conformity from everyone down the line. Not one fireman came out publicly and said "wildfires" aren't natural and have to be ignited. It's not reason, it's not rational, it's just mass insanity...
No one in the media, including Western Standard, have pointed out that only a month ago " How to Blow up a Pipeline" debuted in Alberta theaters, and there surely are a lot of spring fire in a huge swath of oil country.
That's the dumbest comment I've heard all month. I've lived in Alberta for the past 60 years, most of the time in the northern part of the province. Spring wildfires happen naturally whenever we have long periods of dry weather after the snowpack's long melted away. Until things start to green up, there's far more dry fuel available for one thing, and dry lightning storms ignite fires all the time. Just ask any AFS member if you don't believe it.
Stop astroturfing, we can see through the shilling... Alberta is under attack, not just the societal attacks of identity "politics" like you seen in Edmonton for the past few years, but now they have moved to physical and life threatening attacks. Pipeline sabotage, contamination of public water and "wildfire" all brought to you by the satanists, the real owners and rulers of this country. You know the famous saying, DC is hollywood for ugly people... It's all a show and they stopped pretending it is, but now the show has morphed into violence against the people. This is insane to live like this, what's the point in all of this? There is no point. I've already been talking to many people about this, I'm telling you factually "wildfires" don't occur spontaneously. You light one on fire, and nature does the rest, but they have to be started... Who are you kidding?
Don't Bother. We don't want you here. we are doing just fine without your name calling. we don't need unnecessary tools here on useful ones. Just stay hiding in the cottage of the coward.
Why come? This is Trudeau expecting gratitude and adulation for simply doing his job. I hope he gets the welcome he truly deserves.
