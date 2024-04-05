Trudeau vows not to let Smith kick him when he’s down and out in Alberta

He’s mad as heck, and he’s not going to take it from the likes of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.That was message from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday, who told a Calgary business audience he will continue to keep ‘fighting’ for Alberta and Albertans despite the efforts of politicians such as Smith who he accused of partisanship on issues such as renewable energy.“I will always be there to work constructively to support Albertans to build a stronger economy for now and into the future. You need the federal government to be there to be part of you, no matter what your premier (Smith) says no matter how much she is poking me,” he said.“I'm not walking away from, and I'm not giving up on Calgarians. I'm going to continue showing up and talking about how we're gonna work together to build a better future for everyone's problems.'“Because for Canada to succeed, Alberta needs to succeed. The world is changing and Albertans can and should be at the forefront. And that's exactly where I'm going to be — always within the outreach tent and partnership to build a strong Canada.”.Trudeau was in C-Town on a whirlwind whistle stop, ostensibly to pitch his government’s upcoming budget on April 16.In a fiery campaign style Q&A with Calgary Economic Development, Trudeau made a pitch for his government’s economic policies, which he said lay the groundwork for the economy of the future.Although he was in Calgary to announce a $600-million incentive package to address the housing crisis — which his government created — he also took credit for completing the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.And in remarks that seemed to contradict his own environment minister, he touted Alberta oil as the last, “best” barrel and said he saw a future for natural gas as a primary fuel providing associated emissions are sequestered..“To the dismay of a whole bunch of people who voted for me, I bought the Trans Mountain pipeline extension. Why? Because I knew that staying prisoners to the US market for oil was going to limit the level of profits we were going to make, to be able to then reinvest in the solutions that future is going to need,”Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.“To the dismay of a whole bunch of people who voted for me, I bought the Trans Mountain pipeline extension. Why? Because I knew that staying prisoners to the US market for oil was going to limit the level of profits we were going to make, to be able to then reinvest in the solutions that future is going to need,” he said.“When there is less of an oil sector in the future, will we make sure there's a strong hydrogen sector, make sure what we're leading on in CCUS is allowing for abatement. That means natural gas is not just a transition fuel but a part of our energy mix in the future.”Further, he insisted the looming emissions cap was “a cap on emissions, not a cap on production.”And he couldn’t help but take another shot at Smith for her moratorium on renewable energy projects, which was lifted with conditions in February.“Alberta leading the way on the level of green investment in the country where it's highest is here in Alberta, which is why I still don't quite understand what the premier was thinking when she put a halt on renewables or proposal on renewable investments.”