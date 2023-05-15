Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took time while visiting Edmonton to make an unannounced stop through the back door to the evacuation centre to speak with Albertans.
On Monday, the Western Standard (WS) learned Trudeau was making a stop at the Edmonton Expo Centre at 12 p.m. to greet evacuees.
A motorcade of tinted-out black SUVs arrived at the back door of the Edmonton Expo Centre at around 12: 24 p.m. The WS was in the position to capture Trudeau's grand backdoor entrance but not before shouting out a question. @WSOnlineNewspic.twitter.com/YrqV4dBrFB
The WS positioned itself at the front door to catch a glimpse of Trudeau and ask him some questions. A security guard came up to the WS while positioned at the front door and said Trudeau is using the executive entrance in the back.
Prior to Trudeau's arrival, a busload of indigenous seniors were led into the building as security and RCMP checked the area for security threats.
Trudeau was in Edmonton to meet with Canadian Armed Forces personnel assisting in wildfire relief efforts in Alberta at 11 a.m.
The WS asked Trudeau: Would you rather work with a premier Notley than a premier Smith?
Trudeau did not reply but took the time to wave to the WS camera.
The RCMP then approached the WS and said to move back. Also, the WS was told that if the WS wanted answers to questions it could email the PMO.
The WS then waited for Trudeau to make his rounds inside the building where media was not allowed. Upon his exit from the building, an RCMP handler was stationed next to the WS.
At this point, the WS reporter got up through his sunroof to get a bird's eye view of Trudeau as he left the building.
Trudeau provided one last wave and a smile to the WS before entering his Ontario-licensed black SUV and the motorcade pealed out of the Expo Centre to Trudeau's next destination.
Trudeau will jet off for Seoul, South Korea this evening. It is unclear where else Trudeau will stop before he leaves oil country.
(5) comments
What a piece of garbage. He thinks he can't be touched, just wait! That day is coming.
Did you give that tnuc a one finger wave back?
Is WS certain that Notley wasn't standing behind them, or perhaps the AFL union boss? Or maybe the sun was in his eyes!
Why did the RCMP ask accredited journalists from the WS to “move back” where you in a restricted area? Or where Justin Castros Goons once again asserting their authority once again like the Gestapo they are?
Is the motorcade made up of EV's?
