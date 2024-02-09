Trump or Biden? Smith says both pose protectionist ‘challenges’ for Alberta

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is refusing to say who she’d prefer to deal with as US president after 2024.At a press conference in Washington DC on Thursday, Smith said each pose unique and potentially troubling obstacles when it comes to serving Alberta’s best interests with respect to energy exports."I think there's challenges with both,” she told reporters at the Canadian Embassy in Washington. “Both have protectionist policies that would be damaging to our country and (Alberta).”.“Regardless of whether it’s Democrat or Republican, they need to realize we have a special relationship — Canada and the United States,”Premier Daniele Smith.At stake is more than $180 billion in cross border trade, the vast majority in the form of oil and gas — Alberta alone exports almost four million barrels per day (bpd) south of the 49th Parallel.That’s because incumbent Joe Biden infamously cancelled the Keystone XL pipeline as his first order of business on his first day in office. In fact, it was the first executive order he signed only moments after his inauguration.That has pretty much set the tone for cross border relations ever since.Trump, on the other hand, has proposed a potentially debilitating 10% import tax on Canadian crude exports for no other apparent reason than he personally despises Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.On the bright side — or not — the tariff would apply to everything the US imports from Canada, not just energy and especially automobiles..That said, Alberta must be prepared for the inevitability of either one, she said. Even more important is make each aware of the valuable contribution Alberta plays in an integrated North American energy market — which is why she went to DC in the first place.“Regardless of whether it’s Democrat or Republican, they need to realize we have a special relationship — Canada and the United States,” Smith said. “Yet, we have obviously had some difficulties in being able to develop a true North American energy security and energy affordability strategy.”“That’s part of the reason why I’m down here.”.US oil industry groups have contributed USD$7.4 million to the Trump campaign compared to $807,000 for GOP rival Nikki Haley and just $634,736 for Joe Biden..Meanwhile, the US oil industry seems to be going all in on a potential Trump presidency.According to US campaign tracker Open Secrets, oil industry groups have contributed USD$7.4 million to the Trump campaign compared to $807,000 for GOP rival Nikki Haley and just $634,736 for Joe Biden.That’s despite the fact US oil and gas production hit record highs last year. Industry observers said that was in spite of Biden’s energy policies, not because of them. In an anonymous survey of oil and gas executives by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, the policies of the Biden administration pose serious “headwinds” for future US energy security.“The administration’s continued war on the petroleum industry has an effect for sure, but we're seeing that the real world needs our industry, and the public is trumping the downward pressure the administration is trying to maintain.”