Alberta

TWIST AND SHOUT: Calgary museum to launch exhibition about Beatles’ arrival in Canada

The Beatles wave to fans after arriving at Kennedy Airport.
The Beatles wave to fans after arriving at Kennedy Airport.Courtesy Library of Congress/Wikimedia Commons
Loading content, please wait...
The Beatles
Memories
Music
The Rolling Stones
National Music Centre
Andrew Mosker
From Me To You: The Beatles In Canada 1964-1966
Beatlemania
Piers Hemmingsen
Performances

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news