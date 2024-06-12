The National Music Centre (NMC) has decided There’s a Place for it to open a new exhibition called From Me to You: The Beatles in Canada 1964-1966. The NMC said From Me to You will make people Twist and Shout, as it captures the cultural landscape of Canada in the 1960s and the Beatlemania that swept across it. Adorned with rare photographs, memorabilia, and audiovisual areas, it said it will allow people to Come Together and transport them to the moment when the Beatles invaded Canada’s consciousness. “This exhibition is a must see for any Beatles fan who wants to relive the band’s early years and the cultural influence it brought to Canada,” said Canadian music historian and author Piers Hemmingsen in a Tuesday press release. “While much of the attention around Beatlemania was focused on the US, Canada was first to recognize the band and embrace its music.”Hemmingsen predicted From Me to You will be Something, as it “is sure to bring back cherished memories that capture the spirit of that unforgettable time.”From the Beatles’ performances in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal to the impact on pop culture that ensued, the NMC said each artifact will make people want to Slow Down and think about it. It added people will not want to say Goodbye, as it shows its musical evolution during this period and the cultural influence. NMC President and CEO Andrew Mosker said Every Little Thing about this exhibit makes him thrilled to bring it in. “From Me to You: The Beatles in Canada 1964-1966 offers a unique opportunity for visitors to relive the excitement of Beatlemania,” said Mosker. “This exhibition is a testament to the band’s enduring influence after landing in North America 60 years ago.”From Me to You is accessible with paid admission to Studio Bell and will run from July 10 until January 5. This ordeal comes after surviving members of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones came together to make music in 2023. READ MORE: Surviving Beatles and Stones in the studio togetherFormer Beatles members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr had been in recording sessions in Los Angeles in recent weeks, laying down tracks with Rolling Stones members Mick Jagger and Keith Richards for an upcoming album.While it was unclear whether or not McCartney and Starr would end up on the same songs, American music producer Andrew Watt was nearing the mixing phase.