Grouard church burned in Alberta, police say it is arson

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the High Prairie RCMP at 780-523-3378.

 RCMP photo

The Mounties in High Prairie charged two men in connection with a church fire they say is arson.

On Monday, the RCMP responded to assist local fire crews with a church on fire in Grouard, 170 km northeast of Grande Prairie.

(1) comment

Left Coast
Left Coast

Likely the result of the Legacy Media & Indian Industry promoting the Fake Residential School Propaganda . . .

