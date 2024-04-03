Two suspects arrested in sex worker disappearance case

In connection with the disappearance of Chelsea Davidenas in February 2024, the City of Calgary Police Homicide Unit has arrested and charged two individuals. Though Davidenas whereabouts remain unknown, evidence suggests she may have met a tragic end shortly after she went missing.Davidenas, 29, was last seen on Saturday, February 17, 2024. Concern grew among her family when attempts to reach her proved futile, prompting them to report her disappearance to the authorities on February 27, 2024.Since then, the police team has pursued numerous leads and conducted various investigations to locate her and their accumulation of evidence indicates foul play, leading investigators to believe she was the victim of a homicide.Reports indicate that on the early morning of February 17, 2024, Davidenas was enticed to a residence on Rundlehorn Drive N.E. by two acquaintances. Tragically, it is presumed that she met her demise within the premises.Her body has yet to be found. However, significant physical and digital evidence has led to the arrest of two suspects on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.Steven Aaron Zwick, 26, from Airdrie and Paul Joseph Rushton, 52, from Calgary, are both facing charges of first-degree murder. They are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, April 4, 2024.The motive behind Chelsea's disappearance appears to be related to her occupation as a sex worker. At this time, investigators do not believe this case is linked to any other missing person cases in Calgary.Efforts to locate Chelsea's remains continue and police urge anyone with information to come forward. It is believed that her body may have been removed from the residence on Monday, February 20, 2024, and transported in a stolen dark blue 2001 Honda Civic with white rims to a rural area southeast of Chestermere."Our teams have been working tirelessly to bring closure to Chelsea's family," said Staff Sgt. Mark Rahn of the CPS Homicide Unit. "Though this is not the outcome we had hoped for, we remain dedicated to uncovering the truth."Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the police at 403-266-1234 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.