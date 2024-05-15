U of A diversity official resigns over anti-Israel encampment response

A University of Alberta diversity official has tendered her resignation from her role because of its treatment of students at the anti-Israel encampment. On Saturday, U of A Faculty of Arts Associate Dean, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Natalie Loveless said she witnessed what she called the violent, forcible removal of the anti-Israel encampment. She said “did witness the protestors being forced off campus and the unnecessary use of non-lethal but very frightening weapons and batons.” “I witnessed violence instigated by the police, not protestors,” said Loveless in a Tuesday letter to her colleagues. “Student leadership was 100% clear on the non-violence of their movement, and it is a testament to them that so few people were physically injured.”.U of A said on Saturday it had almost all of the occupants from its anti-Israel encampment cleared out following a third reading to them of a trespass notice.READ MORE: U of A, Edmonton police clear out pro-Palestine encampment from campusAt the time the encampment cleared, there were about 40 tents and 50 people. “To the best of our knowledge, fewer than 25% of the occupants were University of Alberta students,” said U of A President and Vice-Chancellor Bill Flanagan. When Loveless returned home and saw Flanagan’s update, she said she was struck by the difference between his account and what she witnessed. When Flanagan issued another update on Sunday, she said it advanced a description of events at odds with her account. The associate dean went on to say the encampment was peaceful and modeled solidarity between Palestinian, Jewish, and indigenous communities and allies. None of the supposed threats to safety outlined in his letters corresponded to her personal observations or the testimonies of people at the encampment. The demands she made of U of A were to acknowledge the deployment of police against protestors was a mistake and do whatever it takes to ensure this kind of response never happens again on its property; stop making unsubstantiated, spurious claims it was a danger and protestors were violent; rescind the year-long ban on community members who were part of it and commit to no disciplinary action against those who participated in it; and engage with students’ core demands it disclose and divest from investments linked to Israel. She continued by saying the unnecessary use of force she witnessed against students after they were off campus and on the north side of Saskatchewan Drive is an experience she will never forget. She added she feels traumatized as an observer and can only imagine what the protestors experienced. Given this experience, she said she no longer feels she can fulfill the job she was hired to do as the associate dean, equity, diversity, and inclusion. With police marching on students on the campus, she pointed out she cannot protect them and facilitate the conversations needed to advance equity and justice for the community. Loveless concluded by saying protest “is a form of expression and a way of participating in democratic civil life.” She said the protestors should not have been censured or imperiled. “This past weekend’s protest action could and should have ended differently,” she said. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said during Question Period in the legislature on Monday Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis had the chance to meet with the University of Calgary and U of A, students, and the Calgary and Edmonton police chiefs about the anti-Israel encampments. READ MORE: Smith says Ellis to ask ASIRT to look into anti-Israel encampment removalsReports have been raised about potential injuries from the anti-Israel encampment removals. “And so my minister of public safety and emergency services has committed that he will ask ASIRT (Alberta Serious Incident Response Team) to do an investigation to ensure there wasn’t any unreasonable use of force,” said Smith.