Alberta

U of A, Edmonton police clear out pro-Palestine encampment from campus

About 40 people formed an encampment on the University of Alberta’s property to indicate they backed Palestine amid the Israel-Hamas War.
About 40 people formed an encampment on the University of Alberta’s property to indicate they backed Palestine amid the Israel-Hamas War. Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Danielle Smith
Edmonton Police Service
University Of Alberta
Scott Pattison
Tents
Campus
Pro-Palestine Encampments
Bill Flanagan
Trespass Notice
Wood Pallets

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news