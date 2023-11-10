U of A students encourage pro-Hamas chants at rally

University of Alberta students organized a pro-Hamas walkout, where they shouted a number of slogans supporting the terrorists. “Swipe through for some example statements,” said U of A Sexual Assault Centre in a since-deleted Thursday Instagram post. “Meet in front of the education building (87 Ave. and 112 St.) to join the rally!” The students encouraged people to say the slogan “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” This slogan means Israel will be eliminated and a Palestinian state will replace it. Another slogan they said people should chant is “Resistance is justified when people are occupied.” While Hamas is labelled a terrorist organization by many countries, it justifies its actions by saying it is a resistance group. They asked people to say “There is only one solution: Intifada revolution.” An Intifada revolution is an uprising or rebellion against Israel. The Western Standard reached out to the U of A for comment but hasn't received a response yet.This ordeal comes after Alberta NDP MLA Janis Irwin (Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood) said on October 18 she was proud of Edmontonians for supporting Palestine. READ MORE: Alberta NDP's Irwin says she stands with Palestine“Edmonton,” said Irwin. Irwin included a photo of a pro-Palestine protest happening outside the Alberta Legislature, with people waving Palestinian flags and holding signs.