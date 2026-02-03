UCP 2 RECALL 0: Pitt petition fails

EDMONTON — Recall campaigns against Alberta MLAs are 0/2, following Monday's failure to recall MLA Angela Pitt. The campaign to recall Pitt, Airdrie-East, failed on Monday, according to a report from The Canadian Press, after organizer Derek Keenan said the petition gathered just 2,200 of the required 15,000 signatures. Though the numbers are unofficial until verified by Elections Alberta, 2,200 would be 85.4% short of the total needed to trigger a by-election, 9% of the total number of votes cast in the riding in the 2023 election, and 5.6% of the riding's total electorate in 2023. Keenan claimed, among other reasons for recall, that Pitt's actions "have eroded public trust and suggest she prioritizes personal agenda over the needs of her constituents.""This recall was baseless, and it failed," wrote Pitt. "Residents of Airdrie-East made that clear.".The recall against Pitt was the second of the 24 campaigns launched against UCP MLAs during the fall session of the Alberta assembly, coming eight days after the campaign against Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides.Due to the number of recall applications filed over a short period and the apparent coordination between the campaigns, many have speculated that a single group is coordinating the attack."I will not be deterred by a small fringe minority of left-wing activists with dangerous ideological views," Pitt wrote. “I remain focused on the work voters elected me to do — advocating for policies that help our community grow and thrive.”On Monday, the Western Standard published an article about AB Resistance, an Alberta TPA that has been planning six targeted recall campaigns for over two years. Additionally, they have offered varying degrees of guidance to the remaining campaigns..With the failure of the campaigns against Nicolaides and Pitt, just 24 campaigns remain. Listed below is a timeline of the remaining campaigns, based on when their petitions are due, along with the required number of signatures. As a note, the and astricks has been added beside campaigns targeted by ABR. February 19Nolan Dyck – Grand Prairie (9,427 signatures) February 22Muhammad Yaseen – Calgary-North (9,503 signatures)*Rajan Sawhney – Calgary-North West (14,893 signatures)*Myles McDougall – Calagry-Fish Creek (15,454 signatures)Ric McIver – Calgary-Hays (12,820 signatures)RJ Sigurdson – Highwood (15,788 signatures)Dale Nally – Morinville-St. Albert (15,700 signatures)February 23Glenn Van Dijken – Athabasca-Barrhead-Westlock (12,719 signatures)Jackie Lovely – Camrose (12,391 signatures) Nathan Neudorf – Lethbridge-East (13,207 signatures) *Jason Stephan – Red Deer-South (14,508 signatures) Searle Turton – Spruce Grove-Stoney Plain (15,189 signatures)March 5Peter Singh – Calgary-East (8,593 signatures) *Amanda Chapman – Calgary-Beddington (12,494 signatures) Tanya Fir – Calgary-Peigan (13,051 signatures) Adriana LaGrange – Red Deer-North (11,174 signatures) March 10Danielle Smith – Brooks-Medicine Hat (12,070 signatures)Rebecca Schulz – Calagry-Shaw (15,000 signatures)Nate Glubish – Strathcona-Sherwood Park (15,770 signatures) March 17Mickey Amery – Calgary-Cross (9,083 signatures)*Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk – Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville (14,688 signatures) March 23Peggy Wright – Edmonton-Beverly-Clareview (8,917 signatures) Justin Wright – Cypress-Medicine Hat (13,150 signatures)Ron Wiebe – Grande Prairie-Wapiti (11,921 signatures)