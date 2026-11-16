EDMONTON — The UCP government has moved to advance proposed changes to Alberta's electoral boundaries, prompting renewed criticism from the Alberta NDP, which accuses the government of attempting to manipulate the province's electoral map ahead of the 2027 general election.Justice Minister Mickey Amery tabled Bill 40, the Electoral Divisions Act, on Monday, which will formalize the electoral maps proposed by the majority of the UCP-appointed independent advisory panel on November 2.The proposed maps would increase the number of Alberta's electoral districts from 87 to 91, adding four seats to the legislature.“Alberta is growing and changing, and our electoral boundaries must keep pace," said Amery. "No matter where Albertans live, in Calgary or Edmonton, a smaller city, a town or a rural community, they deserve fair and effective representation in the legislature.""With the next provincial election only a year away, it is time for legislators to debate the proposed boundaries and provide Albertans with clarity about how they will be represented in 2027.”.The proposals are based on maps recommended by an electoral boundaries commission in March, with amendments made to restore two rural ridings in central Alberta that had initially been removed to increase the number of seats in rapidly growing Calgary and Edmonton.Premier Danielle Smith's government called for the panel after accepting an addendum from the commission's chair, former justice Dallas Miller, which recommended restoring the two rural ridings using the majority's proposed maps rather than those offered by the commission's minority.Former justice Brian O'Ferrall chaired the advisory panel, which included two individuals appointed by the UCP, Darwin Durnie and Monte Solberg, and two appointed by the Alberta NDP, Gerard Kennedy and Brent Robinson.Smith's government said it opted for the addendum to preserve representation in rural Alberta..Miller gave specific instructions, directing the panel to reinsert the ridings and make the subsequent changes needed to modify the maps without altering any of the districts south of Airdrie.The panel largely followed Miller's directions to reinsert the ridings representing Lac Ste. Anne and Rocky Mountain House-Sundre. The intention was to preserve rural representation in central Alberta, where population growth has not kept pace with the province's major urban centres.Contention has stirred, however, over changes the panel made by modifying three hybrid districts combining rural and urban communities in northwest and west Calgary, as well as dividing southern Alberta by creating three hybrid ridings in Lethbridge centred around one urban district.Naheed Nenshi and the Alberta NDP previously threatened to legally challenge the electoral maps if the UCP opts to accept the panel's proposal. "What the UCP is doing is unprecedented in Canada and Alberta's NDP will not stand by and allow them to use this Trumpian tactic to cheat in the next election," reads a statement from Nenshi."But it doesn't need to come to that. UCP MLAs can still do the right thing and stop this undemocratic and rights-violating attempt to gerrymander the election by voting down this Bill.".Much of the NDP's opposition has centred on the proposed boundaries in Lethbridge, where the panel has divided the city and surrounding communities into four electoral districts.The proposed maps would create one district in central Lethbridge, one extending south and west to the US border through Cardston, one stretching south and east through Taber, and one extending north along Highway 23.These changes were supported by O'Ferrall and the other UCP-appointed panel members, who cited communities of interest in southern Alberta centred on agriculture and food processing industries that extend beyond the city's borders, as well as rural populations needing a boost to meet the required threshold.Nenshi and the Alberta NDP have accused the committee of using a "packing and cracking" method by consolidating the city's pro-NDP votes into one urban district and creating three pro-UCP voting regions by mixing rural voters with suburban areas..Both the panel's majority and the UCP have denied the accusation, saying hybrid ridings are common throughout Alberta and that the region's dynamics support their use."Lethbridge is not an isolated urban municipality in the midst of a void," reads the panel's report. "It is southern Alberta's principal service, education, health, justice, transportation and agri-food centre.""Its government-funded institutions, its hospitals, its courts and its universities, are built for a regional population far beyond the city's boundaries."Miller did not recommend the changes in Lethbridge; however, he did not oppose them."We did not adopt the hybridization of Bearspaw or Springbank with Calgary, nor the extent of the hybridization of Lethbridge, for reasons explained elsewhere in this report," wrote Miller."However, I do not consider those hybrids necessarily unreasonable or procedurally unfair, given the extensive submissions about them. Indeed, had the minority chosen to advocate for them, instead of insisting upon an otherwise unreasonable and unconstitutional map, I may well have agreed with them.".The panel's changes in Calgary would incorporate the communities of Springbank and Bearspaw into neighbouring urban communities, citing what the majority views as their distinct connections to the city.The NDP raised similar objections to the proposed Calgary-area changes, arguing that residents of Springbank and Bearspaw have different priorities from those living within Calgary. It argues that residents of those communities chose to live outside the city because they do not want to be part of Calgary.The timing of Alberta's electoral boundary changes also weighed on the debate, as Elections Alberta has said it needs time to amend the maps and its systems before the province's general election, scheduled for October 2027.Elections Alberta told a legislative committee on November 5 that it could make the necessary changes before the general election if the boundaries became official during the fall session, but extended delays could make the turnaround too tight.The maps would become official once the Alberta legislature passed them and the Governor General gave royal assent. However, the boundaries will not be implemented until after the general election is officially called.