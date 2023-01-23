Alberta government's new plan to help EMS wait times

Minister of Health Jason Copping. 

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

The UCP claims it is addressing pressures with its new Heath Care Action Plan (HCAP) and now Alberta's will have access to thousands more publicly funded orthopedic surgeries at Calgary chartered surgical facilities.

“Albertans are waiting too long for life-changing knee and hip surgeries in Calgary, many of whom are in pain," Minister of Health Jason Copping said Monday.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

Why not open the market? Why not allow citizens to get the healthcare of their choice from the healthcare provider of their choice?

Oh yeah, I guess I forgot, Canada does not allow that. Why are we still part of that system again?

I also forgot why it is better to die waiting for services from what is little more than a government department. Why is it better to be denied treatment for political reasons or political failures than letting people access the services they need, when they need them, at their own expense if they so choose?

