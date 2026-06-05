Alberta

UCP and Alberta independence support tumbles in first polls following Smith's referendum announcement

Alberta independence supporters gathered to watch Mitch Sylvestre submit the Stay Free Alberta petition.
Alberta independence supporters gathered to watch Mitch Sylvestre submit the Stay Free Alberta petition. WS: Will Vasseur
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Abpoli
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Ipsos
Alberta Independence
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Leger poll
Stay Free Alberta
Alberta referendum 2026
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