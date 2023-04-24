Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says work is underway to lower lab test appointment wait times in Calgary.
Calgary community testing has been done by the private DynaLife Medical Labs since last December when the UCP “transitioned” clinics from publicly owned Alberta Precision Laboratories.
Some labs in Calgary are not taking bookings till the end of May at any of the 10 locations in Calgary.
It was reported that several labs weren’t booking until June 8.
Patients who walk in are facing waits of three hours.
On Monday, Smith told reporters "intensive work" is being completed to fix the problem.
"There's been a complication in the transition to DynaLife taking over lab services for calibrating and people are seeing it, they're feeling it," Smith said.
"There's been a long delay in being able to get reservations to get lab work done and long waiting times have happened in the walk-in centres."
Smith said she has spoken with Alberta Health Services Official Administrator, Dr. John Cowell about the ongoing wait times.
"They have started an intensive discussion with DynaLife and intensive work on a day-by-day basis to address that issue in a matter of weeks," Smith said.
"We're not going to let this drag on for months, there is a performance requirement in the contract for DynaLife. And we're going to make sure that we give them support and being able to achieve those service expectations."
Smith admitted there is a "very active discussion" taking place to address the issue.
"As I understand that they will be working with DynaLife day-by-day to give them the support they need so that we can get those times down," Smith said.
(1) comment
Dynalife is terrible. Wait times extreme. Why not offer contracts to more than one lab. May the best lab win?
