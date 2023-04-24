Work is underway to correct Calgary lab wait times

On Monday, Smith told the Western Standard "intensive work" is being completed to fix the problem.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says work is underway to lower lab test appointment wait times in Calgary.

Calgary community testing has been done by the private DynaLife Medical Labs since last December when the UCP “transitioned” clinics from publicly owned Alberta Precision Laboratories.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Dynalife is terrible. Wait times extreme. Why not offer contracts to more than one lab. May the best lab win?

