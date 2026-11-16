EDMONTON — UCP board of directors candidate Chris Scott is skeptical of whether the current provincial board has the authority to remove sitting constituency association presidents who refuse to commit to respecting the outcome of Alberta's independence referendum.First reported by CBC, party leadership recently acted on comments previously teased by Premier Danielle Smith days after 75% of Albertans voted in favour of Alberta remaining in Canada, sending constituency association presidents an updated code of conduct calling on them to recognize, respect, and abide by the results."I understand and acknowledge that my public statements and actions as a CA president will have a direct impact on the reputation of the CA and the association,” reads the combined NDA and code of conduct sent by UCP executive director Dustin van Vugt.“Accordingly, I wish to clearly state that I recognize, respect, and will abide by the majority decision made by Albertans on Question #10 of the 26/10/19 referendum.”.Provincial board of directors candidates and general election nominees have already been required to sign a similar pledge, but extending the requirement to sitting constituency association presidents has drawn criticism from individuals who question whether the provincial board has the authority to remove them."We do not agree and dispute that Provincial Council has the authority to add this to the current code of conduct without the authorization to do so via a governance resolution being passed at the party’s Annual General Meeting or via a Special General Meeting," reads a letter from 15 constituency association presidents sent to the UCP provincial board last week.The Western Standard has contacted the UCP for comment but did not hear back before publication. .Other members of the party have expressed similar concerns about whether an active president can be removed from their position if they refuse to sign the updated code of conduct.Scott, who is seeking to become the UCP's central regional director, reviewed the UCP's governance manual, policies handbook, and bylaws, and said he is personally unsure whether the provincial board is exceeding its authority."One of the first things you find is that the CAs, they belong to their members," said Scott during an interview with the Western Standard."The CA presidents are chosen by those members, and there's a few ways that a CA president can be removed, and I'm not sure that there's one that applies right now. It really defers to the CA membership."Under the party's existing rules, constituency association members can initiate a special vote to remove their president by submitting a petition. Other removal mechanisms include a motion passed by the association's board or for a violation of the code of conduct. .One argument made by individuals defending the requirement is that the provincial board can temporarily amend constituency association rules to address "unforeseen, unexpected, or unusual circumstances affecting Constituency Associations."However, such an amendment would remain temporary until voted on at the next AGM, and it requires notice to party members by email and through a posting on the UCP website. This notice has allegedly not yet been given.Even if the provincial board attempts to use its authority to temporarily amend constituency association rules, Scott remains skeptical."I'm not sure how applicable a difference of opinion is as an 'unforeseeable circumstance,' but I mean that's discretion of the board and lawyers and CA presidents themselves," Scott said..Smith has preached party unity in light of the referendum, as the UCP ramps up towards campaign season ahead of Alberta's general election, scheduled for October 2027.Her position has centred on allowing individual UCP members to maintain their own opinions regarding Alberta independence while requiring individuals who represent the party to commit to respecting and abiding by the referendum mandate given by 75% of Albertans.Opponents of the UCP's requirement that representatives publicly present a unified message on the referendum results say it violates their freedom of expression and a bylaw protecting members from punishment for lawful conduct."This isn't about free speech or reducing free speech," said Smith during a press conference on Friday."Any member is allowed to think or say whatever they want. However, if they are in a spokesperson role for our party, then the job is to make sure that they're reflecting the policies and principles of our party, and our party accepts the result of the October 19th referendum.".Scott, a vocal supporter of Alberta independence leading up to the referendum, signed a form committing to respect and abide by the results when he began running for a regional director position with the UCP.He said he thinks it is fair to require representatives to respect the referendum, so long as the intent is not to make individuals abandon their personal beliefs."Nobody's telling anyone how to think," Scott said. "Nobody's telling people that they don't have to believe in a specific future for Alberta. All that's being asked is that people work within the mandate that we are given, and respect the democratic will of Albertans, and that's pretty much it."Scott's issue isn't with the requirement for future elected leaders, but with the perceived threat that sitting constituency association presidents could be removed from their positions. He remains skeptical of the provincial board's authority to do so."If they start to do that, and they accept that rules are being changed outside of the authority of the membership, what type of message does that send to the membership?" Scott said.