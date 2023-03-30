Explore the lakes

The UCP government is spending in campgrounds and trails to ensure Albertans can access high-quality and low-cost recreation sites.

The UCP said in 2022 alone, more than 10 million people visited Alberta’s provincial parks.

guest310
guest310

Great news, would like to see a restructuring of the Kananaskis camping fee's, kinda high. Maybe will send memo to minister.

rianc
rianc

The UCP working to provide outdoor recreational activities as compared to the NDP who just want to ban people from these recreational activities completely. Crown land is our land and the UCP are doing what should be done.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Good.

