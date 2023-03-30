The UCP government is spending in campgrounds and trails to ensure Albertans can access high-quality and low-cost recreation sites.
The UCP said in 2022 alone, more than 10 million people visited Alberta’s provincial parks.
The UCP government will spend more than $211.3 million over three years to improve and expand recreation in and access to provincial parks and Crown land across the province.
“Our provincial parks and public lands support recreation opportunities and connect Albertans and visitors to the great outdoors," Minister of Forestry, Parks and Tourism Todd Loewen said.
"This investment allows us to expand and enhance campgrounds, trails and recreation infrastructure, ensuring these areas will be preserved for future generations to enjoy.”
Currently, 60 campground, day-use area and trail enhancement projects are underway across the province. The UCP will spend $50.9 million on parks in 2023.
“Many Albertans have discovered or rediscovered the enjoyment of getting outdoors in the past few years, and thanks to investments in new and improved provincial campgrounds, there’s never been a better time to enjoy the beautiful provincial parks and camping spaces across the province," said Gerry Harasci, executive vice-president, Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association of Alberta
The UCP said it's committed to developing and expanding provincial campgrounds over the next 10 years with the goal of creating more than 900 new campsites and several new locations for comfort camping across the province.
In collaboration with Travel Alberta and in alignment with their tourism development zones, the UCP government will identify locations for new and expanded campgrounds to ensure equitable access to recreation for rural communities and to help meet visitor demand.
Sites with potential for immediate expansion include the Blue Rapids Provincial Recreation Area, Castle Provincial Park and Lesser Slave Lake Provincial Park.
“The investments being made by the Government of Alberta in expanded outdoor recreation experiences — such as expanded provincial campgrounds and enhanced system of trails — is a welcome move," said Darren Reeder, president and CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Alberta.
"One that responds to TIAA’s call for diversification of Alberta’s outdoor recreation economy while ensuring the sustainable use, and protection, of Crown lands and provincial parks.”
As part of the three-year plan, the UCP said $14 million of capital funding will enhance trails and tourism on public land, largely along the Eastern Slopes. The projects supported by the investment will ensure safe access to recreation, improve public safety and enhance visitor experiences.
$211.3 million will be spent during three years to improve and expand recreation and access in parks and across Crown lands.
That includes:
- $500,000 for year one and $11 million for years two and three to build new campsites and campgrounds and develop more recreation and tourism opportunities.
- $2 million for year one and $12 million for years two and three to build and improve Crown land trails.
- $7.6 million for year one and $2 million for year two to establish Big Island Provincial Park.
- $67.1 million for year one and $109.1 million for years two and three in capital investment to improve existing infrastructure in provincial parks and public lands across the province.
Budget 2023, if passed, capital spending across the province includes:
- Parks Kananaskis Region: $15.1 million
- Parks Central Region: $18.1 million
- Parks Northern Region: $18.3 million
- Parks Southern Region: $14.6 million
- Public lands: $5.6 million
- Provincial initiatives: $3 million
- New campgrounds: $500,000
- Crown land trails: $2 million
$1.7 million is also being spent to refurbish, formalize and maximize the capacity of Spray Lakes West Campground and for road resurfacing in Spray Valley Provincial Park. The UCP will spend $3.9 million to continue modernizing Aspen Beach Provincial Park, including developing a new shower building and refurbishing campsites, electrical systems, water and wastewater infrastructure and toilets.
Also the UCP will spend $6.2 million to repair and upgrade sanitary stations and wastewater systems at Long Lake Provincial Park, Cross Lake Provincial Park, Garner Lake Provincial Park, Gregoire Lake Provincial Park, Lakeland Provincial Park, Saskatoon Island Provincial Park and Young’s Point Provincial Park and $1.6 million to repair and refurbish trails and crossings in Dinosaur Provincial Park, Castle Provincial Park and Cypress Hills Provincial Park.
A sum of $260,000 will be spent to complete assessment, planning and design work for trail refurbishment at Cardinal Headwaters in Coal Branch Public Land Use Zone, the MacKenzie Creek watershed, Mount Hamell, Muskeg Falls and Twin Falls and $1.3 million to refurbish trails and amenities in the Kananaskis Public Land Use Zone and for design work to refurbish the Powderface Trail in Kananaskis Country.
Great news, would like to see a restructuring of the Kananaskis camping fee's, kinda high. Maybe will send memo to minister.
The UCP working to provide outdoor recreational activities as compared to the NDP who just want to ban people from these recreational activities completely. Crown land is our land and the UCP are doing what should be done.
Good.
