The United Conservative Party (UCP) said on Thursday Alberta New Democrat Party (NDP) leader Rachel Notley should prove she is not in Jagmeet Singh's "pocket" and support the UCP's call to help end the BC port strike.

With the economically devastating BC port strike entering its sixth day, UCP Chief Government Whip, Shane Getson, called on Notley to go against Singh and join the UCP in calling for an immediate end to the strike that is threatening Alberta industries and jobs.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

