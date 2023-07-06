The United Conservative Party (UCP) said on Thursday Alberta New Democrat Party (NDP) leader Rachel Notley should prove she is not in Jagmeet Singh's "pocket" and support the UCP's call to help end the BC port strike.
With the economically devastating BC port strike entering its sixth day, UCP Chief Government Whip, Shane Getson, called on Notley to go against Singh and join the UCP in calling for an immediate end to the strike that is threatening Alberta industries and jobs.
According to reports, the strike, which has shut down 30 ports across BC, could cause severe economic damage across Canada and to major industries, including retail, manufacturing, and agriculture.
It has prompted calls from several provinces for Ottawa to pass back-to-work legislation — as it did following a similar strike in 2021 — but Singh said he would block any such efforts.
Getson said the time is now for Notley to prove she’s not in Singh’s pocket and, for once, rise to the occasion for Albertans.
“This is a very dangerous economic situation for several provinces, including Alberta, and Notley is talking out of both sides of her mouth, so as not to offend her boss in Ottawa,” Getson said.
“Right now, all MLAs, including Notley, should be speaking up for Alberta industries and jobs. This should not be a partisan issue."
"As an influential member of Singh’s party, Notley could help bring resolution to this ordeal. We need these workers to get back on the job and get things moving again."
"Is Notley going to help, or is she going to sit on the sidelines like she always does when it comes time to stand up for Alberta?”
Getson pointed out the Alberta NDP and the federal NDP are constitutionally linked, and Notley’s policies and ideas are not allowed to conflict with those of the federal party.
“It’s disappointing but not surprising that Notley won’t stand up for Alberta industries and jobs. She has never supported economic corridors or the concept of a strong West."
"We know the provincial NDP and federal NDP are one and the same, but standing up for Alberta should come before anything else for MLAs who have been given the privilege to serve,” Getson said.
“It’s time for Notley to speak up and help end this strike, even if that means Ottawa passing back-to-work legislation. If she doesn’t, her legacy will forever be one of disappointing Albertans.”
The Western Standard has reached out to Notley for comment but hasn't heard back.
On Wednesday, two Alberta government ministers called on the federal government to implement back-to-work legislation to end the strikes at ports in BC.
In a letter to the feds, Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors and Matt Jones, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade, expressed concerns regarding the current work stoppage affecting Canada's west coast ports.
To consider such legislation to end the strike would require the federal government to recall Parliament.
Singh announced the NDP would not provide the unanimous consent required to expedite any federal legislation to resolve the strike involving BC port workers.
“We would decline,” Singh’s office said in a statement.
“We would oppose back-to-work legislation. The New Democratic Party is for negotiated contracts and the right of workers to strike. We call on the parties to settle the dispute at the table.”
Over the past 50 years, Parliament has intervened nine times through emergency legislation to end disputes at Pacific ports, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
