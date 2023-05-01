UCP Livingstone-Macleod candidate Chelsae Petrovic issues apology

UCP Livingstone-Macleod candidate Chelsae Petrovic.

 Photo Source: Facebook

UCP Livingstone-Macleod candidate Chelsae Petrovic issued an apology over the weekend for past “offensive” social media posts.

“As someone who has used social media since I was a teenager, I have many old social media posts I'm not proud of,” Petrovic said on Facebook.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

The Uni-Party does not like the fact that Chelsea wouldn't go along with the Covid fraud and are trying desperately to silence her voice by bringing up Tweets from the distant past. Well too bad get ised to it because we are goinf to votr for her no matter what garbage comes down the pipe.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Chelsea is a stormtrooper I could care less about her Tweets from the past. They are grasping at straws.

guest1019
guest1019

Any of her gaffs would pale in comparison to our beloved furher, Herr Trudeau.

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Wow, and I thought politicians were people who were born reading practised and polished scripts from a teleprompter only.

PersonOne
PersonOne

As the 'kids' of yesterday are becoming adults of today, they are seeing more clearly the repercussions of online exchange of ideas. Something most of us old people harped about to no avail. Mom or Dad don't know anything, if you recall.

Having said that we have a couple of generations who have posted their most emotional outbursts online, and those will NEVER disappear. At some point the powers that be will have to figure out some method to negate this stuff, or no one ever ( born after XX year ) will have a clean slate.

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

weak..

