Torry Tanner resigns

Former UCP Candidate for Lethbridge West, Torry Tanner.

UCP candidate for Lethbridge-West Torry Tanner resigned after she claimed Alberta teachers are exposing kindergarten students to pornography and providing gender reassignment without parents knowledge.

On March 8, Tanner posted a video to YouTube and said "Parents are in a unique position to protect the innocence of our children."

(6) comments

guest800
If she was forced to resign we need to let the UCP leadership know that we will not tolerate these actions.

She did nothing wrong.

AB Sovereignty
Why resign, she's right. Bodes poorly for Smith's UCP pushing her out, although not a surprise. Wokeness crawling into all parties.

eldon628
Totally agree. She should not have resigned and should be reinstated. Contrary to common beliefs she would be an asset to the UCP at this point. People are looking for principled people with integrity and common sense. Not more wokeism.

Slash
I agree with the previous comments. She should not have resigned and we need people like her to keep up the good fight. This orchestrated attack aimed at harming and corrupting youth has to be stopped. We will be in for a very sick world if it doesn't.

Resolute
Pity she resigned, we need more brave people to stand up to the pornographers currently imbuing their sick trash on little children. Come back and be strong, one never knows how many people will stand with you.

guest50
If she spoke the truth, she should not have resigned.

There would outrage if public schools were forced to teach our children a specific religion, and there should be outrage at schools/governments demanding our kids be indoctrinated into the cult(s) of other people's sexual identities, fetishes and proclivities.

