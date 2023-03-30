UCP candidate for Lethbridge-West Torry Tanner resigned after she claimed Alberta teachers are exposing kindergarten students to pornography and providing gender reassignment without parents knowledge.
On March 8, Tanner posted a video to YouTube and said "Parents are in a unique position to protect the innocence of our children."
Children must be safe from weaponized intolerance, fallacious ideology & false hearted misinformation. Lets’s protect kids from those seeking to sow seeds of hate.Let’s be unwavering in our commitments & build safe and welcoming communities. Call out ignorance! #lovehttps://t.co/ZFZMCrbx8T
"Alarmingly, we are seeing increasing instances where kids, even those attending kindergarten, are being exposed to pornographic materials or worse, yet having teachers help them change their gender identity with absolutely no parental consent or knowledge whatsoever."
Tanner claimed that needs to be immediately stopped.
"We need to get involved on school boards on parent councils so we can keep those precious little ones safe from this kind of outrageously inappropriate behavior," Tanner said.
"As an educator and mother myself, this concerns me greatly because when it comes down to protecting youth, silence just isn't an option anymore. So I'm asking that you stand with me to take action on protecting your children."
On Thursday, Tanner resigned following her comments from the controversial video.
Tanner said during the nomination process she made a video that spoke to her commitment to protecting children.
“However, it’s clear my choice of words have distracted not only from the issue I was trying to discuss, but are being used by my political opponents to hurt our chances of winning across the province,” said Tanner.
"Children must be safe from weaponized intolerance, fallacious ideology and false-hearted misinformation," former UCP leadership contender Leela Aheer said.
"Let’s protect kids from those seeking to sow seeds of hate. Let’s be unwavering in our commitments & build safe and welcoming communities. Call out ignorance."
Former Alberta education minister Dave Eggen and ex-party leader Ray Martin were on hand to enjoy a drag queen performance at an NDP constituency annual general meeting (AGM) last November.
Children were there too, clutching bills in their wee hands to give as a tip to the dancing and prancing drag queen Camren. A video shows two very young children timidly handing Camren money which he grabbed and stuffed in his pocket.
The apparently “amazing” Camren was billed as a “special guest” at the November 26 Edmonton West-Henday political meeting. He wore an orange Halloweenish wig with yellow highlights, high heels, and a too short, tight black leather miniskirt. Why too short? The audience got good peeks of his white underwear, especially when he hopped on the stage. Camren turned around, lay down, and writhed a little in what drag enthusiasts call an artistic performance.
If she was forced to resign we need to let the UCP leadership know that we will not tolerate these actions.
She did nothing wrong.
Why resign, she's right. Bodes poorly for Smith's UCP pushing her out, although not a surprise. Wokeness crawling into all parties.
Totally agree. She should not have resigned and should be reinstated. Contrary to common beliefs she would be an asset to the UCP at this point. People are looking for principled people with integrity and common sense. Not more wokeism.
I agree with the previous comments. She should not have resigned and we need people like her to keep up the good fight. This orchestrated attack aimed at harming and corrupting youth has to be stopped. We will be in for a very sick world if it doesn't.
Pity she resigned, we need more brave people to stand up to the pornographers currently imbuing their sick trash on little children. Come back and be strong, one never knows how many people will stand with you.
If she spoke the truth, she should not have resigned.
There would outrage if public schools were forced to teach our children a specific religion, and there should be outrage at schools/governments demanding our kids be indoctrinated into the cult(s) of other people's sexual identities, fetishes and proclivities.
