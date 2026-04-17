Alberta

UCP claim Nenshi has his own history of meddling with electoral boundaries

Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi has called on all members of the Alberta legislature to sign a pledge denouncing Alberta independence.
Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi has called on all members of the Alberta legislature to sign a pledge denouncing Alberta independence.WS/David Wiechnik
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Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
Alberta Elections
Alberta Electoral Boundaries Commission

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