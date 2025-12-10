UCP commits billions to expanding assisted living

The Government of Alberta will allocate billions of dollars over the next decade, beginning with a $400 million commitment on Wednesday, to expand continuing care spaces as part of Alberta’s Assisted Living Framework, Premier Daniel Smith announced. “This investment isn't just about numbers,” said Smith. “It's about making sure Albertans can get the care they need, when and where they need it.”The assisted living framework will have four pillars, aimed at freeing up hospital space for those most in need. “When Albertans go to the hospital, they expect timely, high-quality care, but for too long, that hasn't been the case,” Smith said. “Emergency Rooms are overcrowded, and frustration and long waits have become, sadly, a way of life that it has never been acceptable, and it's not something our government is willing to tolerate any longer.” .The provincial government states that one in five hospital beds in Alberta is occupied by individuals no longer requiring hospital care and who could receive the necessary support from the community. “This framework tackles the issue of non-acute patients in hospitals head-on, strengthening the province's health care system to ensure Albertans can receive the treatment that they need within their own homes and their communities, rather than always relying on hospitals,” Smith said. The four aspects of the framework include supporting aging in place, connecting patients to the right care, modernizing funding, fostering innovation, and building for the future. “We are done patching around the edges of Alberta's healthcare system,” said Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services Jason Nixon. “This framework gets to the root of the problem with more capacity, better coordination and a system built around people, not paperwork. We’re building an assisted living system that’s easier to navigate, faster to respond and focused on real outcomes for Albertans.”.Supporting aging in place will involve expanding home care and non-medical aid to help Albertans age well at home and within their communities. Connecting patients to the right care will mean strengthening the plan for transitioning patients from hospitals into community care. Modernized funding and innovation initiatives aim to reallocate funds toward patient care. The final pillar will involve the province’s largest-ever expansion of continuing care facilities.“We know that we must invest significantly to keep up with population growth and the fast-aging population, to be able to provide appropriate continuing care for Albertans and not to overburden our hospitals,” Nixon said.“We know we need 12 to 15,000 new spaces added in the next 10 years alone, and we are committed to building all of those spaces and assuring these facilities are well-staffed. And today is another big step in that process.”.Over the last six months, the Alberta government has reduced the number of non-acute patients in hospital care by 20%. “Getting people home is about dignity and patient care,” said Dr. Sayeh Zielke, executive chair, Assisted Living Alberta.“By expanding home and community supports, we can move people out of hospital and into the right care, in the right place, closer to the people and communities that matter most to them.”