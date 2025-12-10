Alberta

UCP commits billions to expanding assisted living

The provincial government has committed to spending billions of dollars over the next decade to try to reduce hospital wait times.
Danielle Smith, Jason Nixon, and Matt Jones stand as they announce Alberta's Assisted Living Framework.
Danielle Smith, Jason Nixon, and Matt Jones stand as they announce Alberta's Assisted Living Framework.
Published on
