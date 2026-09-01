UCP considering jail time and $10k fines for illegal dumping

EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith says the UCP government is actively considering imposing a penalty of up to two years in jail or a $10,000 fine for individuals caught dumping trash in unauthorized locations. "Right now, taking active consultation and feedback on how you think we should address that to the general public, but we need to do something in the fall," said Smith on Tuesday when asked whether her government would consider taking more action against illegal dumping. .The question comes as individuals across Alberta have concerns about a rising number of incidents in which people have been seen dumping trash, furniture, and other garbage on public roads and spaces.Smith said her government takes the issue "quite seriously" and is considering not only anti-littering campaigns, but also potentially introducing fines up to $10,000 and two years in jail for illegal dumping. "I was a kid who grew up in the 70s when we had a 'Do not litter' campaign, and I still, if I'm on a walk and see litter, we'll pick it up and put it in the garbage can," Smith said. "So if we have to do another 'Do not litter' campaign and be very serious about the fines and penalties associated with it, we're prepared to do that." Fines for illegal dumping on public land under the Environmental Protection & Enhancement Act vary, and municipal government also establish their own littering and illegal dumping bylaws.