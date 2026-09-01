Alberta

UCP considering jail time and $10k fines for illegal dumping

Chestermere, Alberta is one of the most recent sites where people have been caught dumping garbage illegally onto private farmland.
Chestermere, Alberta is one of the most recent sites where people have been caught dumping garbage illegally onto private farmland.WS Canva
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
littering
illegal dumping
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Western Standard
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