EDMONTON — A Calgary UCP constituency association is calling on Premier Danielle Smith's government to take a series of seven actions that it claims will rally conservative voters ahead of the 2027 general election and increase Alberta's sovereignty."Well, our process was relatively simple," said Calgary-Lougheed UCP Constituency Association president Darrell Komick in an interview with the Western Standard."We thought, 'You know what, let's try to find those common touch points that would provide unity to conservative voters and conservative members.'"The Calgary-Lougheed UCP Constituency Association presented The Courage to Listen: A Roadmap for a Sovereign Alberta within a United Canada at an event on November 18, following consultations with other constituency associations and UCP provincial board members.What started as 14 recommendations was whittled down to seven actions that, Komick said, would cost taxpayers nothing while increasing Alberta's financial independence, authority, accountability, government efficiency and individual rights."We said, 'Hey, you know what? If we're going to support party unity, let's strengthen that unity, knowing that members see their priorities heard, and that translates into action,'" Komick said..The actions include depositing oil royalty revenue into an Alberta bank, establishing an Alberta Pension Plan, opposing Canada deepening its ties with the European Union, increasing provincial control over immigration and repealing Section 3 of the Alberta Human Rights Act, which prohibits discriminatory and hate statements, publications and notices.Komick presented the proposal to the UCP president's council, which includes Smith and every constituency association president, and said he believes it has been "really well received.""There was good and lively discussion at that," Komick said. "The good news, I think, is that no one agrees on every point, but people agree collectively on enough of the points that it does provide some meaningful suggestions to help with party unity.".Creating an Alberta Pension Plan has been a significant push for some Albertans, who argue that Alberta contributes more to the Canada Pension Plan than it receives in benefits and that the provincial government could better manage and invest the plan's funds."I think the reality of the pension is you have to realize that Alberta, if they manage that pension fund, those pension dollars in Alberta can prioritize and put them in the best investments that will reflect on a sovereign Alberta," Komick said."The revenue, in and of itself, from the pension fund, excess of money's going in."Smith has requested information from Ottawa about Alberta's share of the CPP, but has said the federal government has delayed providing some of the information.She has also argued that Albertans have limited interest in leaving the CPP, despite support for the idea within the UCP.However, Komick said the Alberta government should move forward and at least offer the APP as an option."Let's talk about the pension," Komick said. "Alberta pension, let's start one. If you don't want to join the Alberta Pension Plan because you know you're too fearful, then you can rely on the federal government benefit.""But as Albertans, I think, you know, why wouldn't we want to quadruple the benefit to our own participating pensioners? I mean, it doesn't cost us any money, and it only makes more money for our own people.".UCP board candidate questions authority to remove constituency association presidents over referendum pledge.Smith has also opposed Canada deepening its ties with the EU and hinted that her government may repeal Section 3 of the Alberta Human Rights Act, though she made both comments to conservative audiences in private settings."Yeah, but it needs to be much more definitive," Komick said of Smith's comments opposing closer ties with the EU at a UCP town hall. "This is one of those backdoor deals that the prime minister could do. It'll go to parliamentary committee. They'll rubber-stamp it, you know, and then boom, we're stuck."The UCP government passed legislation in 2025 that it said reinforces Alberta's role in international agreements, including clarifying that agreements signed by Ottawa that fall within provincial jurisdiction are only binding and enforceable with the Alberta government's approval.Smith's government has also committed to seeking greater control over immigration, after saying Albertans gave her a mandate to do so. However, the premier has said the government is still developing a proposal that would resemble Quebec's agreement with the federal government..The remaining two actions call on the UCP government to implement all 51 recommendations from the Davidson Report and raise the clawback threshold for the Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) and Alberta Disability Assistance Program (ADAP) to $1,500, allowing recipients to earn more income before their benefits are reduced."As conservatives, we believe in helping, and this was just a good example of us trying to put something forward that really had quality to it," Komick said about raising the clawback threshold.Overall, Komick said the seven actions are things Smith's government can pursue to unite conservative voters who have become divided in recent months, particularly over Alberta independence, rather than simply relying on voters "holding your nose because the NDP is bad.""I think we need to show a vision of social and economic issues that both sides, all sides of the conservative stance, can agree on," Komick said.